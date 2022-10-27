"Pak Bean revenge has been taken"- Fans roast Pakistan for losing yet another last-ball thriller against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan faced another heartbreaking defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup, this time against Zimbabwe, as they lost by just a solitary run in Perth on Thursday. Chasing 131 runs to win, they could only manage 129/8 in their 20 overs, thereby facing their second defeat in the tournament.

It might be surprising for those who don't know that Pakistan are yet to win a T20I on Australian soil. One can only imagine how difficult it must be for their fans, who in the space of four days have seen their team lose on the last ball from winning positions.

While these fans slammed the team and were disappointed, others trolled Babar Azam and his men for not even being able to score 131 against Zimbabwe's bowling attack. Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer No way Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe only to show how valuable are Babar Azam's runs against them.

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan England & Pakistan seem to be the teams that lose more than others against teams they should beat in World cups … #ICCT20WorldCup2022

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Thats embarrassing, to be most polite!

Shoaib Akhtar @shoaib100mph Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch?

Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire All three of the greatest cricketing rivalries were started by the British.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Rise up Zimbabweans! The sun is shining upon us.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Shame on anyone who makes fun of Babar for trashing Pakistan's arch rivals Zimbabwe over the years. Look at his team without his contribution now.

Danish Sait @DanishSait When Zimbabwe ask for Mr. Bean, you give them Mr. Bean. This Pak Bean revenge has been taken. Congratulations! #PAKvsZIM

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Nawaz can answer. So Pakistan losing to Netherlands next?

Abhishek Mukherjee @ovshake42 What I learnt today:



Whatever you do, whatever, anything, any bloody thing, if you promise Mr Bean to Zimbabwe, send Rowan Atkinson, not a lookalike.

Manya @CSKian716 THIS IS FOR GIVING THIS BEAN. TAKE THAT PAKISTAN!!!!

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Nawaz has bottled it again for Pakistan. Time for episode 2 of this.

Jassa @JasCricket Irony how some Pakistan supporters kept making jokes on how it was an upset when India beat Pakistan and then got defeated by Zimbabwe 🤣🤣🤣

Just way too funny 🤣🤣

Sikandar Raza's bowling hurt Pakistan big time

Pakistan needed a good start from their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and had the ideal target to see their two best batters anchor them to a victory.

However, the Zimbabwe bowlers were spot-on with their line and length as they picked up wickets of the two openers as well as the in-form Iftikhar Ahmed to put them in deep trouble at 36/3.

Shadab Khan joined Shan Masood at the crease and the duo consolidated the chase. With 43 needed off 39 balls with seven wickets in hand, Pakistan seemed to be cruising to victory.

But this is when all-rounder Sikandar Raza returned to haunt his country of birth. He picked up the wickets of Shadab and Haider Ali off consecutive deliveries and later also picked up Masood off a stumping.

Mohammad Nawaz, alongside Muhammad Wasim Jr., began to take the game deep. It looked like the chase was an easy one with four runs needed off four balls.

However, Nawaz lost his wicket on the penultimate delivery and Shaheen Afridi could only complete a solitary run on the final ball. The Zimbabwe team and fans were in delirium, while Babar Azam sat in shock in the dugout.

His team no longer have destiny in their hands as even three wins in the remaining three games may not see them through to the semifinals.

