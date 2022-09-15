[In Picture] Jos Buttler and Co. arrive in Karachi as England set to play in Pakistan after 17 years

The Jos Buttler-led England cricket team arrived in Karachi on Thursday for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan amid strict security arrangements.

England's tour of Pakistan comes after a gap of 17 years (last in 2005 for the ODI and Test series).

“The England squad has arrived at the team hotel in Karachi.”

England will play seven T20Is against Pakistan in Karachi (National Stadium) and Lahore (Gaddafi Stadium) from Tuesday (September 20) to October 2. The series will help both teams prepare for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

The visitors will likely start their training at the National Stadium on September 16.

England's T20I squad for the Pakistan series: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Alex Hales, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Reserve players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, and Tymal Mills.

Jos Buttler's England lead Pakistan in head-to-head stats

Jos Buttler and Co. have the upper hand against Pakistan ahead of the T20I series. England have won 14 out of 21 matches against Pakistan, including a tie.

The two teams last met each other in the T20I series in England (July 2021), where the hosts won 2-1. However, England have never played a T20I match in Pakistan.

England will look to bounce back after they lost the T20I series against India and South Africa 1-2 at home. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, need to work on their batting after a dismal performance at the Asia Cup 2022.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will likely announce their squad for the T20I series and the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Pakistan tour of England - Full schedule:

1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, Karachi

2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, Karachi

3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, Karachi

4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, Karachi

5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Lahore

6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Lahore

7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Lahore

