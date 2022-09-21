PAK vs ENG 2022: “I don’t need to play on the off side”- Mohammad Rizwan hits back at former Pakistan captain

World No.1 T20I batter Mohammad Rizwan has come out with a straightforward reply to former Pakistan captain Moin Khan regarding his batting approach. The right-handed batter disregarded claims that he is a one-dimensional player.

The statement came after his entertaining knock against England in the first T20I in Karachi on Tuesday (September 20).

He slammed 68 runs off 46 deliveries, which comprised a couple of sixes and six boundaries. The swashbuckling opener also completed 2,000 runs in T20Is.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB T20I runs:

𝐌𝐨𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐳𝐰𝐚𝐧 𝟓𝟐 𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

Babar Azam 52 innings

Virat Kohli 56 innings

KL Rahul 58 innings

Aaron Finch 62 innings



While speaking to the media, he said:

“If I can hit the off stump delivery on the leg side, then I think there is no problem in that. May Allah reward those talking about my command on the off side.”

He continued:

“I don’t need to play on the off side, although if I can play a shot on the leg side from off stump, I can also play from off stump to cover.”

Earlier, Moin Khan had said that Rizwan is mainly a leg-side batter.

“Rizwan plays on one side only and he needs to score on the other side as well, or else he will be trapped.”

The star batter was also criticized for his strike rate after he scored 54 off 49 in the Asia Cup final.

“We will work on it”- Mohammad Rizwan ahead of T20 World Cup

The Pakistan wicket-keeper accepted that dot balls remain an issue after the Men in Green played 28 of them in the opening T20I against England.

They had registered 47 dots against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup final, losing the match by 23 runs.

Rizwan said:

“We are playing too many dot balls and we will work on it and also inform the players further. Everyone knows that little changes are being made. We are trying to make a combination for the World Cup, so if you make changes, there will be an error.”

Batting first, Pakistan once again suffered a middle-order collapse. Rizwan and captain Babar Azam 31 (24) shared an opening partnership of 85 runs and set the perfect platform for the middle order. However, Iftikhar Ahmed was the lone batter who looked good for his 28 off 17 balls.

Haider Ali and Shan Masood departed for 11 and seven runs, respectively. Meanwhile, Mohammad Nawaz was dismissed after adding only four runs. As a result, the hosts could only reach 158/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 159 runs, the visitors looked clinical as they won the match by six wickets. Opener Alex Hales smashed 53 of 40 runs after his three-year-long comeback, while Harry Brook slammed an unbeaten 42 off 25 balls.

Babar Azam and Co. will next be seen in action in the second T20I on Thursday (September 22).

