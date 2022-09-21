"Stuff dreams are made of" - Alex Hales reflects on his match-winning fifty against Pakistan in first PAK vs ENG T20I

England opener Alex Hales reflected on his match-winning knock against Pakistan in the first T20I in Karachi, on Tuesday, saying that he is thrilled to return to the national team. The right-handed batter admitted that scoring a fifty on return to fashioning England's victory is the stuff of dreams.

Alex Hales, who scored a 40-ball 53 to help England overhaul Pakistan's 158, played his first international game on September 20, 2022, in over three years. The 33-year-old has been one of the most consistent batters in franchise cricket in the recent past.

However, his international career with England got derailed after he failed a drug test twice before the 2019 World Cup.

The opening batter opened up on his three-year exile, saying it felt like forever. He also said that he is relieved to make a significant contribution on his return. Hales also described his experience of making a comeback as feeling akin to his debut and admitted that he wasn't at his fluent best on the night.

"Three years felt like forever. It's a very special feeling to get back out on the park for England. To score a fifty on my return in a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of. Guys have said in the past it was never down to the cricket why I missed three years, that was never in doubt.

"But there are always nerves and pressure after having not played for three years. It felt like a debut again, so a very special night. You can't let emotions in, you have to focus on the task at hand. It was all about getting over the line. I wasn't at my fluent best but steering us in the right direction meant a lot."

Keeper-batter Jonny Bairstow's untimely injury meant England selectors announced Hales as his replacement for the T20 World Cup. England also selected the Nottinghamshire batter for the Pakistan tour to fine-tune his game ahead of the showpiece event in Australia.

"I've spent a lot of time in Pakistan over the last few years and it means a lot to me" - Alex Hales

Alex Hales. (Image Credits: Getty)

Alex Hales, who has played plenty of matches in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said he has developed a special affinity with the nation. Recalling Karachi's vibrant atmosphere during a game, he added:

"I've spent a lot of time in Pakistan over the last few years and it means a lot to me. I've got some fantastic memories on and off the field. So, to be part of the first England tour here in such a long time is an incredibly special feeling. I've played in front of full houses here in Karachi and it's something different. It's one of the best atmospheres in world cricket. Karachi put on a show."

The hosts will be keen to bounce back and level the series in the second T20I on September 22, in Karachi. It will be another opportunity for Alex Hales to show what England have been missing due to his absence in the last three years.

