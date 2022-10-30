"Pakistan ke liye khelna tha, Pakistan ke tarah nahi"- Fans react as India's poor fielding leads to loss against SA in T20 World Cup 2022

Team India's fielding has been under the scanner for quite some time and it was exposed against South Africa at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Sunday. The Men in Blue needed to hold onto every chance that came their way as they were defending just 133 runs.

However, Aiden Markram, who was one of the stars of the South African chase, survived multiple run-out chances as well as a dropped catch and made an important half-century. Virat Kohli dropped a simple catch at deep mid-wicket, while Rohit Sharma missed a simple run-out chance with all three stumps to aim at.

David Miller once again proved why he is one of the best finishers in the world, as he remained unbeaten on 59* to ensure South Africa topped the group. India's loss has meant that Pakistan are all but out of the race to the semifinals.

Here's how fans on Twitter reacted to the Men in Blue's poor fielding and also about the prospect of Pakistan missing the semifinals:

Team India only have themselves to blame for the loss

Although the target of 134 looked modest, the Men in Blue got off to a fantastic start in the second innings. Arshdeep Singh sent back both Quinton de Kock and the dangerous Riley Rossouw in his first over.

Mohammed Shami then picked up the wicket of Temba Bavuma as the Proteas lost three wickets inside the powerplay. At the halfway stage in the chase, South Africa needed 94 runs and the Men in Blue seemed to be right on top.

However, Markram and Miller just seemed to turn a switch on during the drinks break, as they changed gears with ease and hit boundaries at will. They won the game with just two balls to spare and it speaks volumes about what could have been had India held onto their chances on the field.

