Pakistan started their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with an exciting match against the Indian cricket team in Melbourne. The Men in Green lost the match on the last ball.

The Men in Green are in Group 2 of the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2022. The format of the T20 World Cup is such that each team will play against the other five teams present in their group once. After all the games of the group stage end, the top two teams on the points table will qualify for the semifinals.

Last year, the Babar Azam-led outfit topped their group in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the Asian side could not qualify for the final of the tournament. They lost their semifinal match against the Australian cricket team.

This year, Pakistan will look to make it to the finals and also capture their first title since 2009.

On which date is Pakistan's next match in T20 World Cup 2022?

Pakistan had a nerve-wrecking battle against India in Melbourne (Image: Getty)

The Men in Green will play their second match of the T20 World Cup 2022 against the Zimbabwean cricket team on October 27. Perth Stadium will play host to this match. The game will start at 7.00 PM local time (4.30 PM IST).

Zimbabwe have qualified for the Super 12 round after topping the points table in Group B of Round 1. The Zimbabwean team defeated Ireland and Scotland to top the standings.

Pakistan will look to register their first win of the tournament. They have a good record against Zimbabwe in T20Is, which is why the Babar Azam-led outfit will start as the favorites to win in Perth.

Which team will win the match between Zimbabwe and the Men in Green on October 27? Share your views in the comments box below.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes