IND vs PAK 2022: “A captain can be tested on two things”- Irfan Pathan analyzes Rohit Sharma’s leadership qualities after India fails to defend 182

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has applauded India captain Rohit Sharma’s leadership qualities for taking the Indo-Pak match down the wire in Dubai on Sunday (September 4).

The former all-rounder commended Rohit’s ability to handle and rotate his bowlers to India’s advantage. He took the example of his masterstroke in using Ravi Bishnoi in the best way possible at the Dubai International Stadium.

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan said:

“A captain can be tested on two things, especially how he handles the bowler, especially when the bowlers are new and when you are defending too. These two times, you get to realise and I have seen time and again Rohit Sharma is a fantastic leader.

He added:

“He manages the bowlers really well. He knows when to play which bowler. He made Bishnoi bowl an over during the power play, [after] he had taken a wicket. However, he still kept him waiting, did not let him bowl another over and got him again after Chahal’s over as he knows Bishnoi is a different kind of bowler, not a typical leg spin bowler, doesn’t bowl sidearm. Hence, it was difficult for Pakistan to read his bowling style, so he had given just eight runs off his first two overs.

Ravi Bishnoi emerged as the most economical bowler for India, giving away 26 runs at an economy rate of 6.25. He got rid of Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the powerplay.

It is worth mentioning that Rohit Sharma is the second most successful captain of Team India in the T20Is, with 31 wins in 38 matches. He is only behind MS Dhoni (41 victories) on the all-time list for Indian captains. Virat Kohli is third on the list with 30 wins in 50 matches.

Pathan also pointed out that we could see the bigger picture when Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah return to the team after rehab ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“Rohit Sharma manages the team very well and I hope that when the whole team is back, having Bumrah and Harshal Patel, we’ll get a better performance from team India, which we want to see, especially if you see it from the lens of the World Cup.”

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator mentioned that the bowling department needs to pull up their socks. He didn’t like the bowling performance during the 10-20 overs against arch-rivals Pakistan.

“As far as the bowling is concerned, obviously this bowling unit needs to get better in many departments, but I thought in the first half they bowled really well and Bishnoi, especially Bishnoi playing his first game that too against Pakistan in this Asia Cup, there was a lot of pressure."

Pathan added:

“But the way he handled the power play and got the prize wicket of Babar Azam; it was fantastic to watch. It is not easy, the pressure on the Indian bowlers during the game against Pakistan is a lot and Bishnoi has handled the pressure very well.”

“I hope he continues this form”- Irfan Pathan feels Virat Kohli's form is a great sign for Rohit Sharma and Co.

Senior batter Virat Kohli hit a purple patch once again in the 2022 Asia Cup. Like many, Pathan has been taken away by his consistent batting performances and wants him to continue the excellent work. The 33-year-old has slammed 35(34), 59*(44) and 60(44) in the last three innings.

The former star all-rounder also credited the batting approach by openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, providing a decent start to the Men in Blue. The duo batted at a strike rate of 175 and 140 against Pakistan, bringing up India’s fifty with five overs.

“Very good, in fact, Virat Kohli looked very very good. I loved the approach of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, followed by Suryakumar Yadav and [Deepak] Hooda; all those guys played well, but Virat Kohli was good, so you got to give it to him, coming back after the way he batted in the first and second game just showed that probably he got that confidence back especially today; looked really good and I hope he continues this form.”

