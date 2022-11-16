Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has sent a legal notice to former player Kamran Akmal for alleged ‘defamatory, false and offensive’ comments on his YouTube channel about Babar Azam and Co.’s performance in the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to PTI, a source said:

"I don't know exactly what charges they have made against Kamran, but apparently the legal notice has been sent because the chairman feels Kamran made defamatory, false and offensive comments in the media about him."

It continued:

"Some of them clearly cross the line while criticising the team, management, board and chairman, and Ramiz has made it clear he is not going to tolerate anyone running down or defaming Pakistan cricket anymore.”

Pakistan cricket faced a lot of criticism from many ex-players, including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Misbah-ul-Haq, during the tournament. That peaked following consecutive losses against arch-rivals India and lowly ranked Zimbabwe.

If the report is to be believed, more players could be sent legal notices who ‘cross the line while criticising the team’s performance.’

“Billion-dollar industry wali team piche reh gayi” – Ramiz Raja takes dig at Indian cricket

Interestingly, Ramiz Raja was happy to see Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final and took a dig at Indian cricket for not reaching the final. He gave a befitting reply to critics and mentioned that three players from Pakistan were recently picked for the ICC Player of the Month awards.

Speaking to the media, Ramiz Raja said:

“We doubted ourselves. We all saw in this World Cup how Pakistan is far ahead of other billion-dollar teams (billion-dollar ki industry wali teams peeche reh gayi hai aur hum jo hai woh upar nikal gaye hai.). So we are doing certain things right. Like last months three cricketers were picked as ICC Player of the Month.”

Babar Azam and Co. fell short in the T20 World Cup 2022 finals, losing to champions England by five wickets.

Pakistan Cricket



Enjoy and celebrate this moment, and we look forward to hosting you in December for the three-Test series.



Congratulations @ECB_cricket . You are worthy champions.Enjoy and celebrate this moment, and we look forward to hosting you in December for the three-Test series.

The Men in Green will next be seen in action against England in a three-game Test series in December. The opening Test begins in Rawalpindi on December 1. Pakistan are also scheduled to play a couple of Tests and three ODIs against New Zealand.

