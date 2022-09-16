Prithvi Shaw returns to India A squad for one-dayers against New Zealand A, Sanju Samson to lead

Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw are the standout names in the India A squad that will take on New Zealand A in a three-match one-day series in Chennai at the end of September. Samson has been named captain while Shaw is almost certain to open the innings.

There were quite a few eyebrows raised when Samson wasn't named in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad as well as for the T20Is against Australia and South Africa. As far as the ODI format is concerned, Samson has consistently been getting chances of late and seems to be in their long-term plans.

Shaw not being selected for the four-day games also came as a shock to some fans, but many will be happy that he is back in the reckoning for the upcoming one-dayers. The young star has had some off-the-field issues but will be keen to put them behind him as he has the potential to become a world-class batter.

Patidar, Varma rewarded for their red-ball performance for India A

While Abhimanyu Easwaran and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the other openers who can be partnered with Shaw, the squad also consists of a number of other talented batters. Rajat Patidar and Tilak Varma have both been impressive after smashing hundreds in their first red-ball game against New Zealand A.

Along with them, Rahul Tripathi has also earned a call-up. The right-handed batter will know he is close to making his international debut after traveling with the Indian team on a couple of tours.

Young U-19 sensation Raj Angad Bawa and the experienced Shardul Thakur will be the seam bowling all-rounders in the team. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed and Rahul Chahar will all be back for the white-ball games as well.

The fiery pace of Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik makes this an exciting squad to watch out for. KS Bharat has been named as a backup keeper for Sanju Samson.

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

