IND vs PAK 2022: “We can’t consider him a fifth bowler”- Cheteshwar Pujara wants India to use Hardik Pandya as sixth bowler

Cricketer-turned-pundit Cheteshwar Pujara said that Team India should use five proper bowlers and Hardik Pandya should only be considered a sixth bowling option. He felt that India lacked a fifth bowling option which cost them their Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday (September 4).

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Pujara said:

“Hardik has been bowling well, but we can’t consider him a fifth bowler. I think expecting four overs from him every time is not correct. However, we didn’t have enough choices because Avesh Khan was ill. In the future, there might be a few changes in the team, and if Hardik continues to play the role of the sixth bowler, it would be better.”

Hardik had an off day on the field on Sunday as he gave away 44 runs in his four overs, picking up one wicket.

Pujara also praised Pakistan's team management for promoting Mohammad Nawaz in the batting order. The batter scored 42 runs off just 20 deliveries, which played a significant role in their run-chase.

The Indian Test veteran said:

“I think Pakistan played very well, especially Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz’s promotion in the batting order. He played with a good strike rate which played an X-factor for Pakistan. Our bowling could have been better, but I feel that we could have scored 15-20 more runs on this wicket. It was 190-200 wickets. We didn’t bat well during the middle overs.”

“We were batting slowly at that time”- Robin Uthappa feels Rishabh Pant could have done better for Team India

Rishabh Pant failed to put on a show on India comeback.

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa felt that India batted slowly when Rishabh Pant came out to bat, which was the prime reason they scored 15-20 fewer runs than the par score.

The southpaw scored 14 runs off 12 balls and perished in his attempt to play a reverse sweep towards backward point, which went straight into the hands of Asif Ali.

“When Rishabh Pant came into bat in the middle overs, we looked patchy. We were batting slowly at that time. If he had backed himself [would have been better], but his planning was different. That was the reason why the team scored 15-20 less.”

He also hailed Nawaz’s all-round performance, who picked up a wicket and took three catches alongside his fiery knock.

“Mohammad Nawaz was out of the syllabus, performed brilliantly, and shifted the entire momentum in favor of Pakistan. It was match-winning innings and a fantastic performance because he also bowled well and grabbed a couple of catches.”

