It's official! Suresh Raina to represent India Legends in Road Safety World Series, to play competitive cricket after 21-month-gap

Suresh Raina, who retired from all forms of cricket, including the IPL, on Tuesday (September 6), is set to join the India Legends in the upcoming Road Safety World Series (RSWS).

Taking to Twitter, the official RSWS handle wrote:

“Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you! @ImRaina, who is also the first Indian to score 100 in all the three formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series.”

Road Safety World Series @RSWorldSeries

, who is also the first Indian to score in all the 3 formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series



#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary #SureshRaina Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you!🥳 @ImRaina , who is also the first Indian to scorein all the 3 formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you!🥳@ImRaina, who is also the first Indian to score 💯 in all the 3 formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series😍#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary #SureshRaina https://t.co/JDo8lEde5P

Raina will make his comeback to competitive cricket after more than a 21-month-sabatcial. He last played for Chennai Super Kings in October 2021.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will lead the defending champions in RSWS. The tournament will kick start on September 10 at Raina’s home ground in Kanpur, where the India Legends take on the South African legends.

New Zealand Legends are the new team in this edition and they will join India Legends, Australia, West Indies, Sri Lanka, South Africa, England and Bangladesh during the 22-day event.

RSWS will be played from September 10 to October 1 in Kanpur, Indore, Raipur and Dehradun.

Suresh Raina to play in overseas T20 leagues

The southpaw has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket to participate in the upcoming RSWS. He will also play in overseas T20 leagues in South Africa, Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

“It has been an absolute honor to represent my country and state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir and all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities.”

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳

He also clarified his intentions regarding his future. Speaking to Dainik Jagran, he said:

“I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me, but I am yet to take any decision. I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years.”

Raina has played 336 T20s, where he amassed 8654 runs, including four centuries and 53 half-centuries. The 35-year-old represented India in 18 Tests, with 226 ODIs and 78 T20Is with 7988 runs across formats.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Suresh Raina, 35, still had five years of IPL cricket left in him? Yes No 4 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav