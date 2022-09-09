Ravindra Jadeja to miss T20 World Cup due to injury sustained while performing water adventure activity - Reports

Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup tournament due to an injury which could have reportedly been avoided. As per a recent Times of India (TOI) report, Jadeja tried to perform a water adventure activity on a ski-board but twisted his knee badly, forcing him to undergo surgery.

Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the Indian squad that played in Asia Cup 2022. The all-rounder featured in the playing XI for the group stage matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong. Just before the Super 4 round, the BCCI informed fans that Jadeja has been ruled out of the competition, with Axar Patel replacing him in the squad.

Many fans assumed that Jadeja may have suffered the injury during a training session, which wasn't the case.

“He had to balance himself on some kind of a ski-board as part of an adventure activity – not part of the training manual at all. It was absolutely unnecessary. He slipped and twisted his knee badly, which led to a surgery,” a source informed the Times of India.

The source further added that some BCCI officials are not happy with the way things panned out in Dubai. They felt the injury could have been avoided, which would have allowed Jadeja to play in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 round as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

How did Rahul Dravid react to Ravindra Jadeja's injury?

Head coach Rahul Dravid has reportedly not reacted much to the Jadeja situation. Describing Dravid's reaction, a source told TOI:

“What’s surprising here is, Head Coach Rahul Dravid hasn’t ‘lost his cool’ given how the injury occurred. Ideally, one would have expected Dravid to question this entire process."

India failed to defeat Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Ravindra Jadeja's absence in the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022. It will be interesting to see how the Men in Blue perform in the upcoming home series against Australia and South Africa as well as the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee