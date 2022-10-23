"Rohit Sharma is all of us today" - Fans react as Indian skipper lifts Virat Kohli after win in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

The way Team India captain Rohit Sharma picked Virat Kohli up in celebration after the side's emphatic win against Pakistan showed what an incredible innings the latter had played.
The game seemed to have gone from the grasp of the Men in Blue, and it looked like Pakistan would beat them in the T20 World Cup for the second game running. However, 'King Kohli' stood tall under pressure and produced arguably one of the best knocks ever seen in modern-day cricket. The former captain smashed 82* off just 53 balls as India kickstarted their campaign with an emphatic win.
The Indian players stormed onto the field and Rohit Sharma seemed to be the happiest of them all. This was quite a special moment because the two greats of Indian cricket are often compared due to their achievements.
However, the moment showed once again the strong bond that the duo share. Rohit supported Virat Kohli when the latter was in poor form and many questioned his place in the team. So seeing it come to fruition was a wholesome feeling for fans.
Here are some of the reactions:
Rohit Sharma credited Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya's partnership
In the post-match presentation, Rohit stressed the importance of the 113-run stand between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya that set up the game for India. He also feels this was Kohli's best knock ever across formats. He said:
"Those two guys (Kohli and Pandya) are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. The way we won that's more pleasing for us. Hats off to Virat for the way he batted, has to be the best innings he has played for India."
Do you agree with Rohit Sharma's opinion too? Let us know in the comments.
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads