"Rohit Sharma is all of us today" - Fans react as Indian skipper lifts Virat Kohli after win in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match

The way Team India captain Rohit Sharma picked Virat Kohli up in celebration after the side's emphatic win against Pakistan showed what an incredible innings the latter had played.

The game seemed to have gone from the grasp of the Men in Blue, and it looked like Pakistan would beat them in the T20 World Cup for the second game running. However, 'King Kohli' stood tall under pressure and produced arguably one of the best knocks ever seen in modern-day cricket. The former captain smashed 82* off just 53 balls as India kickstarted their campaign with an emphatic win.

The Indian players stormed onto the field and Rohit Sharma seemed to be the happiest of them all. This was quite a special moment because the two greats of Indian cricket are often compared due to their achievements.

However, the moment showed once again the strong bond that the duo share. Rohit supported Virat Kohli when the latter was in poor form and many questioned his place in the team. So seeing it come to fruition was a wholesome feeling for fans.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli - amazing picture! Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli - amazing picture! https://t.co/sqZ1StFaQQ

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra One of the best moments of the match - the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bond. One of the best moments of the match - the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bond. https://t.co/e6z7RowlVq

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh The moment Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli - The Best moment of this match. The moment Rohit Sharma lifted Virat Kohli - The Best moment of this match. https://t.co/bg0Sq8ZKp5

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma said "Virat Kohli is one of the best chasers in the world". Rohit Sharma said "Virat Kohli is one of the best chasers in the world".

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rohit Sharma said, "hats off to Virat Kohli, he played the best ever innings of his career for India". Rohit Sharma said, "hats off to Virat Kohli, he played the best ever innings of his career for India".

ANSHUMAN🚩 @AvengerReturns Rohit Sharma lifting Virat Kohli. Tells the importance of the game... people are celebrating and dancing around my house Rohit Sharma lifting Virat Kohli. Tells the importance of the game... people are celebrating and dancing around my house 😭😭😭

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan Rohit Sharma is all of us today

What a knock we have witnessed from the greatest Virat King Run Machine Kohli. Rohit Sharma is all of us today What a knock we have witnessed from the greatest Virat King Run Machine Kohli. https://t.co/DayOboByzn

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Hugs moment after the match - What a picture. Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Hugs moment after the match - What a picture.♥️ https://t.co/eix7987CBz

divvv @ughhdiv ‍🩹 When Rohit Sharma picked Virat Kohli‍🩹 When Rohit Sharma picked Virat Kohli 😭❤️‍🩹😘 https://t.co/TbsQPYRyGi

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS



Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli! Never doubt the King. Cheers. Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Historic! What a chase. The game looked down and out but once again it was Virat Kohli, the Pakistan specialist in T20Is for India.



Nobody plays better under pressure than the King.



Put some respect to that name. That guy is a GOAT.



What a game. Historic! What a chase. The game looked down and out but once again it was Virat Kohli, the Pakistan specialist in T20Is for India.Nobody plays better under pressure than the King.Put some respect to that name. That guy is a GOAT. What a game. Never forget people asked if you should play Virat Kohli in the World Cup.Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli! Never doubt the King. Cheers. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/… Never forget people asked if you should play Virat Kohli in the World Cup.Rohit Sharma lifts Virat Kohli! Never doubt the King. Cheers. twitter.com/CricCrazyNIKS/…

Johns 2.0 @CricParodyJohns



They are always together through thick and thin 🤝.

#Indvpak Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli faced the critism together in 2021 WC loss against Pakistan and now today both are celebrating the win against Pakistan as captain.They are always together through thick and thin 🤝. Rohit sharma and Virat Kohli faced the critism together in 2021 WC loss against Pakistan and now today both are celebrating the win against Pakistan as captain. They are always together through thick and thin 🤝.#Indvpak https://t.co/qxjsYc2ECl

Rohit Sharma credited Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya's partnership

In the post-match presentation, Rohit stressed the importance of the 113-run stand between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya that set up the game for India. He also feels this was Kohli's best knock ever across formats. He said:

"Those two guys (Kohli and Pandya) are experienced. Staying calm and taking the game deep was very critical. Good for our confidence. Always crucial to get off the mark like this. We were in no position to win this. The way we won that's more pleasing for us. Hats off to Virat for the way he batted, has to be the best innings he has played for India."

Do you agree with Rohit Sharma's opinion too? Let us know in the comments.

