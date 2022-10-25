Certain Team India players were displeased with the food options available following their optional training session at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday, October 25.

The players eventually decided to boycott the lunch provided by the International Cricket Council (ICC) at the venue and opted to have food back at the hotel.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the food provided to the Indian players comprised falafel, fruits, and a set of ingredients to 'make your own sandwich'.

To make matters worse, the food was adjudged 'cold and inadequate' by the players before expressing their concern to the officials present at the venue.

A member of the squad told the Indian Express:

“The food was not up to the mark. We can’t have a sandwich after a practice session."

Team India were of the belief that since they bring a huge chunk of revenue to the sport, they should be treated better than this.

Team India conducted an optional practice session upon arriving in Sydney

Following their triumph over Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23, the Men in Blue traveled to Sydney to prepare for their next T20 World Cup 2022 encounter.

The team held an optional training session upon their arrival in Sydney, which was attended by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Hooda, with the support staff also present to assist the players.

The management awarded a break to the rest of the bowling unit as well as Hardik Pandya following a strenuous contest against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are next scheduled to face the Netherlands on Thursday, October 27, at the SCG. The Dutch lost their opening Super 12 match by a narrow 10-run margin against Bangladesh in Hobart.

Are the players right to be upset by the ICC's treatment in Sydney? Let us know what you think.

