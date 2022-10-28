"Severe penalty needs to be brought in" - Brad Hogg slams Pakistan for trying to gain unfair advantage vs ZIM in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg wasn't happy seeing the replay of the final ball of the game between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Perth.

The Men in Green lost the game by one run, failing to get over the line off the last ball. Replays later showed that on the final delivery of the match, Muhammad Wasim Jr. had left the non-striker's crease even before Brad Evans released the ball.

There has been a lot of debate around run-outs at the non-striker's end and the spirit of cricket in recent times. Those conversations began when Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England's Charlie Dean at Lord's for backing up too much in September.

Many bowlers supported Deepti and spoke about how batters try to gain an 'unfair advantage' by leaving the crease too early. Meanwhile, several English cricketers believed the run-out was against the spirit in which the game should be played.

During the match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza threw the ball at the striker's end to find Shaheen Afridi short of his crease on the last ball. However, had he thrown at the non-striker's end, Wasim Jr. would have probably made his ground due to the start that he took.

This would have taken the game into a Super Over.

Brad Hogg took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of how the non-striker backed up too much. Here's what he tweeted alongside it:

"Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered! Last ball of the game last night! #ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022"

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg

Last ball of the game last night!

#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered!Last ball of the game last night! Why severe penalty needs to be brought in for leaving the crease before the ball is delivered! Last ball of the game last night!#ZIMvPAK #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/lHpaMr3Oqr

Pakistan's semifinals hopes take a huge dent after loss against Zimbabwe

Pakistan have now lost two games off the final delivery in the space of four days and their morale is likely to have taken a hit. They were in control on numerous occasions in both matches and should have closed them out instead of taking it deep.

Brad Hogg @Brad_Hogg #T20worldcup22 Congratulations Zimbabwe, came to Perth with a simple game plan and toppled Pakistan. Last ball affairs to much for the team in green. #PAKvsZIM Congratulations Zimbabwe, came to Perth with a simple game plan and toppled Pakistan. Last ball affairs to much for the team in green. #PAKvsZIM #T20worldcup22

Zimbabwe have a great chance of making history by progressing to the next stage, with India leading the way and South Africa and Bangladesh also in the hunt.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will need to hope that a number of results go their way. Even then, their net run rate could come into the equation. Rain is also a potential factor, with multiple matches already being affected by the weather conditions.

This means Babar Azam and Co. will need to win their remaining matches by big margins to stay in the semifinals race.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes