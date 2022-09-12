Shikhar Dhawan set to lead Team India in ODI series against South Africa - Reports 

Veteran player Shikhar Dhawan will once again be reportedly called upon to lead Team India during their upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. According to a report from ANI, the BCCI will likely field a second-string squad against the Proteas while resting the members of the squad who are bound for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Delhi-born player led the team for the first time during a tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. He also led the team in the recently concluded ODI series against West Indies and was touted to lead the team in Zimbabwe as well, before KL Rahul returned to full fitness.

The report further adds that VVS Laxman will assume the role of head coach during the course of the series, in the absence of Rahul Dravid. The former India cricketer took charge of the side during their recent tour of Ireland. He was also involved in the buildup to the 2022 Asia Cup, when Dravid was dealing with a COVID-19 infection.

India are scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is against South Africa

India will play a short home season, which involves two white-ball series against Australia and South Africa, prior to the T20I World Cup. The Men in Blue are slated to play a three-match T20I series against Australia from October 20 before hosting the Proteas.

South Africa's tour of the subcontinent will begin with a three-match T20I series, which will begin on September 28. Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore have been chosen to host the matches.

Following a solitary-day break after the culmination of the T20I series on October 4, the two sides will play a three-match ODI series. The side, which will reportedly be led by Shikhar Dhawan, will face the visitors in Lucknow, Ranchi and Delhi over the course of the week.

The two sides played a five-match T20I series earlier this year, which ended 2-2 as the final contest in Bangalore was abandoned due to rain. On the other hand, the Proteas attained a memorable 3-0 cleansweep when they faced India in a three-match ODI series at home earlier this year.

Edited by Diptanil Roy