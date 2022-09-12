Sikandar Raza, Tahlia McGrath bag ICC Player of the Month Awards for August

Sikandar Raza and Tahlia McGrath have been voted the ICC Player of the Month in the men's and women's categories respectively for August 2022. The announcement was made by the ICC earlier today.

Raza pipped England Test captain Ben Stokes and Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner to become the first Zimbabwean to bag the honor. It caps a stellar period for the all-rounder, who won the Player of the Series award and powered Zimbabwe to a 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh. A third century in six ODIs saw him nearly pull off a stunning chase over India soon after, even though the hosts fell short.

McGrath staved off competition from teammate Beth Mooney and Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues to bag the award. This comes on the back of a stellar all-round showing at the Commonwealth Games 2022 where Australia clinched gold. She compiled 128 runs at 42.66 and a strike rate of 148.83, while bagging 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.92.

"More humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award" - Sikandar Raza

A report on the ICC's official website quoted Raza as saying:

"I'm incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC – more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award."

McGrath stated that it was an honor to win the award, expressing her delight at being back in the Australian setup and experiencing some really special moments.

“I’m loving being back in the Australian team and being part of some really special moments, including making history as the first women’s team to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal," said McGrath.

While McGrath is set to lead the Adelaide Strikers in the eighth edition of the Women's Big Bash League, Raza will have a huge role to play as Zimbabwe partake in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia next month.

