SL vs PAK 2022 Super 4, Match 6: Who won yesterday’s Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match?

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by five wickets in yesterday's Super 4 Asia Cup 2022 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams will meet again in the final of the tournament on Sunday at the same venue.

In a low-scoring game, the Lankans won the toss and bowled first. Their bowlers dominated proceedings as Pakistan were bowled out 121 in 19.1 overs. Sri Lanka, themselves, slipped to 29 for 3 in the chase. However, a well-compiled half-century from opener Pathum Nissanka (55* off 48) guided the island nation to a reasonably comfortable victory in 17 overs.

Defending a small total, Pakistan’s bowlers fought hard to claim three big Sri Lankan wickets inside the powerplay. Mohammad Hasnain struck in the first over as Kusal Mendis (0) nicked a shortish delivery that was seaming away to first slip.

Haris Rauf then accounted for Danushka Gunathilaka (0) with a nothing delivery. The Sri Lankan batter attempted to cut a short and wide ball, but only managed an edge. Muhammad Rizwan took an agile catch, diving to his left.

Hasnain gave Dhananjaya de Silva a life early in his innings as he failed to latch on to a return catch. However, the missed chance did not prove costly as Dhananjaya was dismissed for 9. He was caught off-guard by a quick delivery from Rauf and offered a catch.

Nissanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (24 off 19) then added 51 runs for the fourth wicket to break Pakistan’s rhythm. Nissanka looked in sublime form even when wickets were falling around him at the start.

He smacked Hassan Ali for three fours in the fourth over. He helped himself to two more boundaries off the same bowler in the last over of the powerplay as Hassan’s comeback proved to be quite an expensive one.

Rajapaksa got into his big-hitting act by slogging Usman Qadir for a maximum to deep midwicket. He could have been dismissed on 13 off Mohammad Nawaz’s bowling, but Rizwan missed a tough stumping.

The aggressive left-hander struck one more maximum before falling to Qadir, mistiming his slog sweep. Nissanka brought up an impressive fifty with a single off the leg-spinner.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka continued his great form with the bat, clobbering Rauf for four and six off consecutive deliveries in the 15th over. After top-edging another six, he fell to a Hasnain slower ball for 21 off 16. Wanindu Hasaranga (10*) hit the winning runs for Sri Lanka, cutting Hasnain behind square for a boundary.

Spinners dominate as Sri Lanka hold Pakistan to 121

Hasaranga (3/21) and Maheesh Theekshana (2/21) came up with excellent bowling performances as Sri Lanka bowled out Pakistan for 121 in 19.1 overs. Debutant pacer Pramod Madushan also impressed, claiming a couple of wickets.

Sent into bat, Pakistan lost their in-form batter Rizwan for 14 as he top-edged a swinging delivery from Madushan and was caught by the keeper. Fakhar Zaman looked in no rhythm whatsoever and contributed only 13 from 18 balls. His struggled ended when was caught attempting at upper cut off Chamika Karunaratne.

Babar Azam hung around for a patient 30 before being cleaned up by Hasaranga. He charged down the track to the Lankan leggie and tried a wild swing, but to no avail. Dhananjaya de Silva (1/18), who bowled an extremely economical spell, was rewarded with the wicket of Khushdil Shah (4), who skied a catch to long-on.

In the 15th over of Pakistan’s innings Iftikhar Ahmed slog-swept Hasaranga for a maximum. However, on the very next delivery, the Sri Lankan spinner had his revenge as he cleaned up the batter for 13. Hasaranga made it two in two when Asif Ali (0) was castled by a wrong'un. The dismissal left Pakistan in massive trouble at 91 for 6.

Playing his first match of this year’s Asia Cup, Hassan was back in the hut without scoring. He top-edged Theekshana to deep square leg. The Lankan bowler also got rid of Qadir (3), but some big strikes from Nawaz (26 off 18) ensured Pakistan at least crossed the 120-run mark.

SL vs PAK 2022: Who was Player of the Match in Sri Lanka vs Pakistan T20I?

Sri Lanka’s bowlers were too good for Pakistan on the day. Hasaranga stood out with 3 for 21, while Theekshana and debutant Madushan also impressed with two scalps each. Dhananjaya de Silva (1/18) also bowled an economical special. Nissanka guided Sri Lanka’s chase with a fluent fifty.

For Pakistan, Hasnain (2/21) and Rauf (2/19) applied some pressure on the Sri Lankan batters. However, they did not have enough runs to bowl with.

Hasaranga was named Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul that broke the back of Pakistan’s batting.

