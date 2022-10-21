Sri Lanka overcame an early stumble in the form of a shock defeat to Namibia to qualify for the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankans' slender win over the Netherlands confirmed their place in the next round, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beating Namibia ensured Sri Lanka finished atop the group.

After claiming the top spot in Group A of the preliminary qualification round by virtue of having a superior net run rate, the Asia Cup champions will be placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.

They will join England, Afghanistan, Australia, and New Zealand, with one more team yet to be finalized.

The Lankans have been riddled with injury issues ever since they landed in Australia. They have already lost the likes of Dushmanta Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Dilshan Madhushanka ahead of the Super 12 stage due to a wide array of injuries.

Their Super 12 campaign will begin with a clash against the runners-up of Group B of the preliminary qualification round. They are scheduled to play two matches in Perth, with the rest of their fixtures set to take place in Hobart, Perth and Brisbane.

Two of their matches will be day encounters while the rest of the matches are slated to be played under lights.

Despite their injury woes, the Lankans are looking a settled unit, with a stable opening pair and Bhanuka Rajapaksa shouldering the batting responsibility. Maheesh Theeksana and Wanindu Hasaranga have complemented each other in the spin department despite their varied roles in the team.

The young team have already sprung up a surprise by racking up wins over India and Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2022 on their way to the trophy.

Sri Lanka schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12s

October 23 - Sri Lanka vs B2; Bellerive Oval, Hobart - 9:30 AM IST

October 25 - Sri Lanka vs Australia; Optus Stadium, Perth - 4:30 PM IST

October 29 - Sri Lanka vs New Zealand; Sydney Cricket Ground. Sydney - 1:30 PM IST

November 1 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan; The Gabba, Brisbane - 9:30 AM IST

November 5 - Sri Lanka vs England; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 1:30 PM IST

How will the Lankans fare at the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage following an uphill battle in the qualifiers? Let us know what you think.

