“Such a combination adds depth” – Saba Karim hails Deepak Hooda

Former India player Saba Karim praised all-rounder Deepak Hooda for his ability to contribute with the ball in India’s T20I setup.

Karim reckons there should be a couple of bowling options among the top six batters in the shortest format. The veteran added that India are lucky to have Hardik Pandya and Hooda for that role.

For the uninitiated, stand-in India captain Pandya didn’t bowl in the second T20I. Instead, he backed Hooda for his bowling prowess as the sixth bowling option. The part-timer impressed with career-best figures of 4-10 against New Zealand in the second T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday (November 20).

Speaking to India News, the former Indian selector said:

“What I like about Deepak Hooda is that it’s important in the T20 format that there should be at least two bowling options between No.1 to No.6 to strengthen the team. Right now, India have Hardik Pandya and Hooda. Such a combination adds depth to our batting as well.”

Hooda, though, failed to step up with the bat. The right-hander was dismissed for a duck in the 20th over as Tim Southee picked up a hat trick.

“Ultimate match winner” – Reetinder Sodhi hails Yuzvendra Chahal

Former India player Reetinder Singh Sodhi has heaped praise on Yuzvendra Chahal after his sensational comeback in T20Is.

He feels India should have played him ahead of all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, where the Men in Blue struggled to pick up wickets in the slog overs.

The leg-spinner took a couple of wickets, conceding just 26 runs, including the prized wicket of the dangerous-looking Glenn Phillips. Chahal will look to continue that form in the next few games.

Speaking on the same show as Karim, Sodhi said:

“I want to clarify that you cannot sit him out as long as Chahal is in the Indian squad. He’s the ultimate match-winner, better than Ashwin or Axal Patel any day. I am sure he will be confident with how he has performed.”

Hardik Pandya and Co. will next be in action in the third T20I in Napier as they look to seal a series win against New Zealand. The Men in Blue won their last two T20I series in New Zealand, clean sweeping the hosts 3-0 (2021-22) and 5-0 (2019-20).

