"Suryakumar Yadav complements Virat Kohli really well"- Madan Lal after India's win over Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Former India all-rounder and World Cup winner Madan Lal feels that Suryakumar Yadav's aggressive batting is helping Virat Kohli find his vintage form and his T20 template again.

The duo have quickly become the backbone of the Indian batting and have stitched up some incredible partnerships together.

Lal also opined that questions shouldn't be raised on how Kohli started his innings as although he may have a low strike rate in the first half of his knock, he always makes up for it by accelerating towards the end.

Speaking to Aaj Tak after the game, here's what Madan Lal had to say about Virat Kohli's impact so far in the T20 World Cup:

"Virat Kohli knows exactly how he wants to pace his innings. Although he starts a bit slow by running hard between the wickets, he can make up for it by finding boundaries at the backend. I feel Suryakumar Yadav complements Kohli really well. Even though he played just 16 balls..he scored 30 runs and kept the momentum going."

Virat Kohli is capable of consolidating even after losing an early wicket: Sunil Gavaskar

Former legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar feels the presence of Virat Kohli at No.3 gives Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul the license to go after opposition bowling and make full use of the powerplay.

Even if they lose a wicket early like they did against Bangladesh, Gavaskar feels Kohli is good enough to play the anchor's role and then finish the innings on a high. On this, the former opener stated:

"Sometimes you do lose an opener early in trying to take advantage of powerplay. But India shouldn't worry as long as they don't lose 2-3 wickets upfront. Kohli is in sensational form and is capable of consolidating the innings. They should just ensure they don't lose both their openers early."

Will Kohli win his third Player of the Tournament award in the T20 World Cup this year? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes