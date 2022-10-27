Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli starred in Team India's win against the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup 2022 earlier on Thursday. The two Indian batters scored a fifty each to help the Men in Blue beat the Dutch team by 56 runs.

India won the toss and opted to bat first in the T20 World Cup 2022 match against the Netherlands. KL Rahul failed to touch double digits, but Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli each registered half-centuries to guide the Indian team to 179/2 in 20 overs.

Chasing 180 for a historic win against India, the Netherlands could only score 123 runs in their 20 overs. Reacting to the team's win, Virat posted four photos on Instagram with the caption:

"Another strong result (Indian flag emoji)."

Multiple former and current cricketers left a comment under Kohli's post. One of them was his teammate Yadav, who gave a nickname to his partnership with Virat, commenting: "SurVIR".

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh The bond of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav - "SurVIR". The bond of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav - "SurVIR". https://t.co/tnQogq8YkK

I’m really enjoying batting with Virat Kohli: Suryakumar Yadav

India were 84/2 at the end of 12 overs when Suryakumar Yadav joined Virat Kohli in the middle. Kohli paced his innings to perfection, while Yadav attacked the Dutch bowlers straightaway. The two batters added 95 runs off just 48 balls and ensured India finish with a total of more than 175.

Speaking with the host broadcasters after the first innings, Yadav shared his views on batting with Kohli:

"When I went inside, Virat bhai just said keep batting the way you have been batting, so I just expressed myself. He has been batting amazingly, he has just stuck to his routines and processes. I’m really enjoying batting with him."

Fans should note that Yadav and Kohli have had four 50+ partnerships in T20Is, and two of them were century stands. It will be interesting to see if the pair can inspire India to their second T20 World Cup title.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes