Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings after Round 6

Round six of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 saw plenty of close-fought contests. At the end of round six, Mumbai continue to top the table in Elite Group A. However, they suffered their first loss of the competition. After winning five games on the trot, Mumbai lost to Railways in a close-fought contest.

Shivam Dube top-scored with 29 for Mumbai, but the other batters failed to contribute as they were bundled out for 107. The bowlers then picked up six wickets in total and took the game to the last over, but failed to hold their nerves as Railways chased down the total with five balls to spare.

Mumbai have 10 points to their name and sit at the top of the table. Uttarakhand and Vidarbha have won four games each and follow Mumbai in the points table.

Railways grabbed their third win and now have six points along with Madhya Pradesh and Assam. Rajasthan have four points under their belt and are placed in the seventh position. Mizoram are yet to win a game and languish at the bottom of the table.

Punjab and Delhi have 10 points each and are placed at the first and second positions, respectively, in the points table of Elite Group B. Uttar Pradesh have won four games out of six and follow Delhi.

Tripura, Goa, and Hyderabad have won three games each and are placed in the middle of the table. Manipur follow Hyderabad with two points, and Puducherry are yet to open their account.

Karnataka beat Services to retain their top position in Elite Group C. Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up three wickets as it helped them limit Services to 129/8. LR Chethan remained unbeaten on 61 at the top of the order as Karnataka chased down the total in the penultimate over to grab their fourth win.

Haryana have also won four games so far and sit below Karnataka. Services, Kerala, and Maharashtra follow Haryana. Arunachal Pradesh’s struggles continue as they suffered their sixth straight loss of the competition.

As far as Elite Group D is concerned, Saurashtra top the table with four wins in six games. Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat have won three games each and are placed below Saurashtra. Andhra have six points to their name, whereas Baroda have four. Nagaland are yet to register a win and reel at the bottom of the points table.

In Elite Group E, Bengal topped the table after registering their fourth win of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh follow Bengal in the points table with 8 and 7 points, respectively.

Jharkhand grabbed their first win of the competition, thanks to Ishan Kishan’s blistering ton. He hit 102* off 64 balls to help Bengal score 188.Shahbaz Nadeem then picked up three wickets to restrict Odisha to 117 to win the game by 71 runs.

Jharkhand, Chandigarh, and Odisha follow Chhattisgarh in the points table, while Sikkim are placed at the bottom of the table, having lost all their five games so far.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Day 6 Results

Elite Group A

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh – Vidarbha won by 22 runs.

Mumbai vs Railways – Railways won by 4 wickets.

Rajasthan vs Assam – Assam won by 3 wickets.

Uttarakhand vs Mizoram – Uttarakhand won by 129 runs.

Elite Group B

Puducherry vs Punjab – Punjab won by 8 wickets.

Goa vs Delhi – Delhi won by 6 wickets.

Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh – Uttar Pradesh won by 7 wickets.

Manipur vs Tripura – Tripura won by 8 wickets.

Elite Group C

Services vs Karnataka – Karnataka won by 8 wickets.

Kerala vs Jammu and Kashmir – Kerala won by 62 runs.

Maharashtra vs Haryana – Haryana won by 3 wickets.

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh – Meghalaya won by 49 runs.

Elite Group D

Bihar vs Saurashtra – Saurashtra won by 8 wickets.

Andhra vs Gujarat – Gujarat won by 5 wickets.

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh – Himachal Pradesh won by 8 wickets.

Elite Group E

Tamil Nadu vs Chandigarh – Tamil Nadu won by 56 runs.

Bengal vs Chhattisgarh – Bengal won by 53 runs.

Jharkhand vs Odisha – Jharkhand won by 71 runs.

