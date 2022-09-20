T20 World Cup 2022: Martin Guptill set to play his 7th edition as New Zealand announce 15-member squad

New Zealand have finally named their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The same 15-man squad will face Bangladesh and Pakistan in the tri-series at home in the first week of October.

Finn Allen and Michael Bracewell are the only new faces in the side from the squad that reached the final in Dubai last year. Opening batter Martin Guptill, 35, will gear up for a record seventh T20 World Cup.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said he felt glad to have the T20 World Cup so soon after last edition's final ended in a defeat for them at the hands of Australia. He stated, as quoted by nzc.nz:

"It’s always a special time announcing a World Cup squad and I’d like to congratulate the 15 players selected today. It’s great to have this tournament so soon after last year’s event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn’t quite get over the line at the end."

With the core of the previous World Cup squad retained, Stead remains optimistic about their chances in Australia. He also acknowledged the importance of the tri-series played before the showpiece event. Stead explained:

"With the core of the previous World Cup retained, Stead remains optimistic of their chances in Australia. Along with the all-important game time, those matches will be a great chance to refine our combinations and game-plans ahead of our departure to Australia."

Of those who were part of last year's World Cup squad, right-arm seamer Kyle Jamieson continues hia rehabilitation from a back injury. Todd Astle and Tim Seifert have also missed out.

Meanwhile, Guptill will join an elite list of Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Mahmudullah Riyad, and Mushfiqur Rahim to represent their nations in seven T20 World Cups. Shakib Al Hasan and Rohit Sharma are set for their eighth. Nathan McCullum and Ross Taylor are the only Kiwis to play in six T20 World Cups.

New Zealand squad for ICC T20 World Cup and tri series:

Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wk), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

New Zealand will open their campaign against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22nd. They will also face England, Afghanistan, and two teams from the first round.

