"T20 cricket is healing finally"- Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav replaces Rizwan as No.1 ranked men's T20I batter

Suryakumar Yadav has finally become the No.1 ranked men's T20I batter in the latest ICC Rankings. The 32-year-old has had a fantastic T20 World Cup so far and that has pushed him up to 863 rating points and into the first position.
Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan, who was sitting pretty in first place, now moves down to the second position with 842 points, while New Zealand's Devon Conway has to settle for third place with 792 points.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Team India's star at the top of the list and feel that it came a lot later than it should have. Here are some of the reactions:
Suryakumar Yadav has had an incredible 2022 so far
Suryakumar Yadav's consistency despite being predominantly a middle-order batter speaks volumes about how incredible he has been for India, especially in 2022.
In 26 T20I innings so far this year, 'SKY' has scored a staggering 935 runs at a brilliant average of 42.50 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 183.69. Maintaining that kind of strike rate and average despite playing high-risk cricket is outstanding.
There has been just one minor blip in Yadav's incredible T20I career so far, and that is his temperament in crucial games. But the 32-year-old even put those doubts to rest with his fantastic knock of 68(40) against South Africa in Perth.
Although India lost the game, SKY took them to a competitive total from a precarious situation of 49/5. If India are to win the T20 World Cup, Yadav will need to play a huge role in it.
India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.
Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
