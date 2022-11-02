"T20 cricket is healing finally"- Fans erupt as Suryakumar Yadav replaces Rizwan as No.1 ranked men's T20I batter

Suryakumar Yadav has finally become the No.1 ranked men's T20I batter in the latest ICC Rankings. The 32-year-old has had a fantastic T20 World Cup so far and that has pushed him up to 863 rating points and into the first position.

Pakistan star Mohammad Rizwan, who was sitting pretty in first place, now moves down to the second position with 842 points, while New Zealand's Devon Conway has to settle for third place with 792 points.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Team India's star at the top of the list and feel that it came a lot later than it should have. Here are some of the reactions:

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #INDvBAN About time. Der aaye, durust aaye but Suryakumar Yadav is officially the top-ranked T20I batter on the planet. Justified to the T! #T20WorldCup About time. Der aaye, durust aaye but Suryakumar Yadav is officially the top-ranked T20I batter on the planet. Justified to the T! #T20WorldCup #INDvBAN

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Suryakumar Yadav claims the No.1 T20i ranking.



A wonderful journey for Sky! Suryakumar Yadav claims the No.1 T20i ranking.A wonderful journey for Sky!

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh What a journey of Suryakumar Yadav. He debut in 2021 in T20I for India and now November 2022 he becomes No.1 ranked batsman in the world in ICC rankings. He deserves this place. Incredible journey. Well done, SKY. What a journey of Suryakumar Yadav. He debut in 2021 in T20I for India and now November 2022 he becomes No.1 ranked batsman in the world in ICC rankings. He deserves this place. Incredible journey. Well done, SKY.

💙✧♡ABHI♡✧💙 @hitman_Rohit_07 Sky becomes No 1 batsman in t20 Sky becomes No 1 batsman in t20 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/LxbuLectm5

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Debut on 2021 March and number 1 ranked batsman in 2022 November.



What a remarkable journey for Suryakumar Yadav in T20I. Debut on 2021 March and number 1 ranked batsman in 2022 November.What a remarkable journey for Suryakumar Yadav in T20I.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #india #suryakumaryadav Suryakumar Yadav is the new no. 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world in Men’s cricket 🤩🤩🤩🤩 Suryakumar Yadav is the new no. 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world in Men’s cricket 🤩🤩🤩🤩#crickettwitter #india #suryakumaryadav https://t.co/uw74R4NZuq

Akshat @AkshatOM10 The new number 1 T20I batsman in the world : Suryakumar Yadav. The new number 1 T20I batsman in the world : Suryakumar Yadav. 🔥 https://t.co/veohX8p6yD

Kriti Singh 💫 @kritiitweets 🏻



SuryaKumar Yadav well deserved No.1 T20 batter



Dynamic batters moving up in ICC Rankings good for T20 cricket



ICC should give emphasis on strike rate than avg. to uphold true merit of T20 rankings & keep statpadders away from top position. T20 Cricket is finally healingSuryaKumar Yadav well deserved No.1 T20 batterDynamic batters moving up in ICC Rankings good for T20 cricketICC should give emphasis on strike rate than avg. to uphold true merit of T20 rankings & keep statpadders away from top position. T20 Cricket is finally healing 👏🏻SuryaKumar Yadav well deserved No.1 T20 batter 👑Dynamic batters moving up in ICC Rankings good for T20 cricketICC should give emphasis on strike rate than avg. to uphold true merit of T20 rankings & keep statpadders away from top position. https://t.co/TizorhS4IT

Azan Ahmad @azanahmad257

#INDvsBAN Every true cricket fan will agree that Suryakumar Yadav deserves the number one spot more than anyone else Every true cricket fan will agree that Suryakumar Yadav deserves the number one spot more than anyone else 👍#INDvsBAN https://t.co/NjGvQjMn12

𝚁𝙰𝙹𝙰_77🇮🇳 @Cric_News_RAJA5 T20I RANKING -🥇@suryakumaryadav |

1.SuryaKumar Yadav - 863 points

2.Mohammad Rizwan - 842 points

3.Devon Conway - 792 points

4.Babar Azam - 780 points

5.Aiden Markram - 767 points

#SKYhasNOLIMIT

#TeamIndia #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup T20I RANKING -🥇@suryakumaryadav |1.SuryaKumar Yadav - 863 points2.Mohammad Rizwan - 842 points3.Devon Conway - 792 points4.Babar Azam - 780 points5.Aiden Markram - 767 points | 🆕T20I RANKING -🥇@suryakumaryadav |1.SuryaKumar Yadav - 863 points2.Mohammad Rizwan - 842 points3.Devon Conway - 792 points4.Babar Azam - 780 points5.Aiden Markram - 767 points#SKYhasNOLIMIT#TeamIndia #T20WC2022 #T20WorldCup https://t.co/ouOizwhu6g

Sohail. @iamsohail__1



Congratulations Champ Suryakumar Yadav becomes No.1 batsman in the world in ICC T20I batting rankings.Congratulations Champ @surya_14kumar Suryakumar Yadav becomes No.1 batsman in the world in ICC T20I batting rankings.Congratulations Champ @surya_14kumar https://t.co/o8Z0EOG8JV

Suryakumar Yadav has had an incredible 2022 so far

Suryakumar Yadav's consistency despite being predominantly a middle-order batter speaks volumes about how incredible he has been for India, especially in 2022.

In 26 T20I innings so far this year, 'SKY' has scored a staggering 935 runs at a brilliant average of 42.50 and a mind-boggling strike rate of 183.69. Maintaining that kind of strike rate and average despite playing high-risk cricket is outstanding.

There has been just one minor blip in Yadav's incredible T20I career so far, and that is his temperament in crucial games. But the 32-year-old even put those doubts to rest with his fantastic knock of 68(40) against South Africa in Perth.

Although India lost the game, SKY took them to a competitive total from a precarious situation of 49/5. If India are to win the T20 World Cup, Yadav will need to play a huge role in it.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

