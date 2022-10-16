T20 World Cup 2022: "Very difficult to look beyond Rashid Khan" - Aakash Chopra on Afghanistan's likely MVP

Aakash Chopra feels Rashid Khan will likely be Afghanistan's most valuable player (MVP) in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Afghanistan are clubbed alongside Australia, England, New Zealand, and two qualifiers in Group 1. They will face England in their tournament opener in Perth on October 22.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked Rashid as the likely standout player for Mohammad Nabi's side. He said:

"Who can be this team's most valuable player? Very difficult to look beyond Rashid Khan. He will not be given a chance in the powerplay which I feel he should not be given. I have expectations from him in batting as well. Every alternate game I expect him to come and absolutely fire."

The former India opener expects Ibrahim Zadran to outscore the big hitters in Afghanistan's batting lineup. He explained:

"The batter who will score the most runs is Ibrahim Zadran. I like this player a lot. He plays at No. 3 or No. 4 and is technically extremely compact. This team will need a batter like him in Australia. He consistently scores 30-35 runs."

Chopra picked Fazalhaq Farooqi as Afghanistan's likely most successful bowler ahead of Rashid Khan. He reasoned:

"Highest wicket-taker - you will think Rashid Khan, I will say Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowls with both the new and the old ball. He gets the ball to swing if it is available, comes later and bowls the slower ones."

Farooqi has scalped 18 wickets in the 14 T20Is he has played. He also has an excellent economy of 6.82 and is expected to lead the Afghan seam attack at the World Cup.

"Najibullah Zadran will have the highest strike rate" - Aakash Chopra

Najibullah Zadran has a career strike rate of 142.89.

Chopra reckons Najibullah Zadran will have the best strike rate amongst the Afghanistan batters. He observed:

"Najibullah Zadran will have the highest strike rate, that's what I feel. Gurbaz, Zadran and Zazai - they are only there. Among them, I feel Najibullah Zadran - the number at which he bats, comes and plays the big shots."

Chopra concluded by opining that Afghanistan will be knocked out of the tournament before the semi-final stage. The reputed commentator stated:

"My last prediction is that they will remain in the group stage. This team will not be able to qualify for the semi-finals, that's what I feel."

Afghanistan will require a herculean effort to make it through to the knockout stage of the World Cup. However, they will hope to spring a surprise or two in the group stage.

