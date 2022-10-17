T20 World Cup 2022: "Aithe badnaami high rate milugi" - Jasprit Bumrah shuts down critics by sharing lyrics from Sidhu Moose Wala's song 

Team India's standout fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah posted an Instagram story on Monday, October 17, that many felt was directed at his detractors.

Certain fans have criticized the speedster after he was ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury, suggesting that he is usually fully fit for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah shared a few lines from Sidhu Moose Wala's hit number '295' on his Instagram story.

The lyrics imply that one should not be disheartened by difficulties and that there is a lot of slander in the world we live in.

Screenshot of Jasprit Bumrah's recent Instagram story.

Bumrah has had a history of back problems, given his unorthodox bowling action. He was forced to miss several matches this year due to an injury, including the Asia Cup 2022.

The right-arm seamer made his cricketing return last month during India's three-match home T20I series against Australia. However, the 28-year-old featured in just two matches and bowled just six overs before his injury resurfaced.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XjHJrilW0d

Bumrah's absence from the T20 World Cup 2022 has concerned several fans, as he has been a top performer for the Men in Blue in recent years.

Mohammed Shami replaces Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that senior pacer Mohammed Shami has replaced Jasprit Bumrah in India's squad for the showpiece event.

Shami was initially named as one of the standby players. However, with Bumrah injured, he was promoted to the main squad.

He impressed many with his bowling display in the warm-up match against Australia on Monday, picking up three wickets and defending 11 runs in the final over.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are scheduled to take on New Zealand next in their second and final warm-up match. The contest will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 19.

India will open their campaign with a high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan t the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, October 23.

