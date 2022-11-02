Several Pakistani fans have pointed out how Team India's Virat Kohli got his way after demanding a no-ball for the second time in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2.
Hasan Mahmud's final ball of the 16th over was adjudged a bouncer, his second of the over, by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.
Kohli, who faced the delivery, turned to the on-field official straightaway, suggesting that it was too high. Erasmus too was of the same opinion, ultimately signaling a no-ball.
Many Pakistani supporters took to social media, expressing displeasure over the call. They also highlighted how Kohli was awarded an over-the-waist no-ball against the Men in Green too in their opening encounter just because he had asked for it.
Notably, even Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wasn't pleased with the no-ball decision. He was spotted engaging in a discussion with Virat Kohli regarding the call. However, it didn't turn into a heated argument as the two cricket stars returned to their respective positions following a brief chat.
Virat Kohli shines with the bat against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022
Virat Kohli has showcased stellar form at the ongoing showpiece event. The right-handed batter struck a fine half-centrury against Bangladesh, his third of the tournament.
The seasoned campaigner remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls, helping the Men in Blue register an impressive total of 184/6 in the crucial tie after being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.
During his knock, Kohli also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history. The Sri Lankan batting legend previously held the top spot with 1016 runs in 31 innings.
It took Kohli just 25 innings to dethrone Jayawardene. The star batter has mustered 1065 runs in the competition at a fantastic average of 88.75. The player has been dismissed on only one occasion in his four appearances in the ongoing edition.
