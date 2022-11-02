Create

T20 World Cup 2022: "Bhai ne bola no ball hai..matlab no ball hai" - Pakistani fans accuse Virat Kohli of pressurizing umpires during India's match vs Bangladesh

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Nov 02, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Virat Kohli was slammed by many Pakistani fans for demanding a no-ball. (Pics: Twitter)
Virat Kohli was slammed by many Pakistani fans for demanding a no-ball. (Pics: Twitter)

Several Pakistani fans have pointed out how Team India's Virat Kohli got his way after demanding a no-ball for the second time in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2.

Hasan Mahmud's final ball of the 16th over was adjudged a bouncer, his second of the over, by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

Kohli, who faced the delivery, turned to the on-field official straightaway, suggesting that it was too high. Erasmus too was of the same opinion, ultimately signaling a no-ball.

Many Pakistani supporters took to social media, expressing displeasure over the call. They also highlighted how Kohli was awarded an over-the-waist no-ball against the Men in Green too in their opening encounter just because he had asked for it.

Here are some of the reactions:

umpire whenever kohli says it’s a no ball: #INDvsBAN https://t.co/KfSxdNVcHM
These damn spineless umpires need to stop pleasing Virat Kohli everytime he asks for a no ball. It’s becoming quite annoying actually. #INDvsBAN #T20worldcup22 @ICC
#Erasmus shld be ashamed off given 2nd No ball in tournament influence of #kohli 🤷🏻‍♂️#T20worldcup22
This is the second time Virat Kohli has demanded a no ball in this tournament #T20WorldCup
No one Kohli in every difficult conditionYe no ball ha 🙂
Kohli doing Batting and Umpiring at the same time what a talent 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 another great no ball signal from the talented umpire Kohli #INDvsBAN https://t.co/iLjjEQ3khx
@Dr_A_Choudhry I wish Mr. Erasmus was on twitter....he should be sharing the reward... https://t.co/cCL4WsNWNw
@IrfanPathan Virat Kohli is the no.1 cheater in the world 🌍🤣🤬😏
What is this behaviour Kohli? I thought you are a true gentleman but 2nd time in the WorldCup you demand a No Ball from Umpair #INDvsBAN
@IrfanPathan Breaking News 🚨You Need No Ball You Can Call King Virat Kohli 👑⚡
“Ninja technique to score big? pressurise the umpire for no ball” - Virat Kohli #INDvsBAN
Umpires ki kia zaroorat hai? Kohli bhaii hain na No ball lainay kay leay when needed 😎Once a chetaer, always a cheater.#INDvsBAN

Notably, even Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wasn't pleased with the no-ball decision. He was spotted engaging in a discussion with Virat Kohli regarding the call. However, it didn't turn into a heated argument as the two cricket stars returned to their respective positions following a brief chat.

Virat Kohli shines with the bat against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli has showcased stellar form at the ongoing showpiece event. The right-handed batter struck a fine half-centrury against Bangladesh, his third of the tournament.

The seasoned campaigner remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls, helping the Men in Blue register an impressive total of 184/6 in the crucial tie after being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.

During his knock, Kohli also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history. The Sri Lankan batting legend previously held the top spot with 1016 runs in 31 innings.

MILESTONE ALERT 🚨Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup history, overtaking Mahela Jayawardena 🌟#INDvBAN https://t.co/pycC3qrfiW

It took Kohli just 25 innings to dethrone Jayawardene. The star batter has mustered 1065 runs in the competition at a fantastic average of 88.75. The player has been dismissed on only one occasion in his four appearances in the ongoing edition.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...