Several Pakistani fans have pointed out how Team India's Virat Kohli got his way after demanding a no-ball for the second time in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 game against Bangladesh on Wednesday, November 2.

Hasan Mahmud's final ball of the 16th over was adjudged a bouncer, his second of the over, by square leg umpire Marais Erasmus.

Kohli, who faced the delivery, turned to the on-field official straightaway, suggesting that it was too high. Erasmus too was of the same opinion, ultimately signaling a no-ball.

Many Pakistani supporters took to social media, expressing displeasure over the call. They also highlighted how Kohli was awarded an over-the-waist no-ball against the Men in Green too in their opening encounter just because he had asked for it.

Here are some of the reactions:

Adnan Qureshi @adnanwhiz #T20worldcup22 @ICC These damn spineless umpires need to stop pleasing Virat Kohli everytime he asks for a no ball. It’s becoming quite annoying actually. #INDvsBAN These damn spineless umpires need to stop pleasing Virat Kohli everytime he asks for a no ball. It’s becoming quite annoying actually. #INDvsBAN #T20worldcup22 @ICC

Aijaz Ali Arain @Aijaz25445224

#T20WorldCup This is the second time Virat Kohli has demanded a no ball in this tournament This is the second time Virat Kohli has demanded a no ball in this tournament #T20WorldCup

Aima 🇵🇰 @definitelypct No one Kohli in every difficult condition

Ye no ball ha 🙂 No one Kohli in every difficult conditionYe no ball ha 🙂

Syed Saddam Hussain🇵🇰 @IM_SYED01 🏻 🏻 🏻 another great no ball signal from the talented umpire Kohli Kohli doing Batting and Umpiring at the same time what a talent🏻 another great no ball signal from the talented umpire Kohli #INDvsBAN Kohli doing Batting and Umpiring at the same time what a talent 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 another great no ball signal from the talented umpire Kohli #INDvsBAN https://t.co/iLjjEQ3khx

Usama Shabbir🇵🇰 @shabbirusama6 What is this behaviour Kohli? I thought you are a true gentleman but 2nd time in the WorldCup you demand a No Ball from Umpair #INDvsBAN What is this behaviour Kohli? I thought you are a true gentleman but 2nd time in the WorldCup you demand a No Ball from Umpair #INDvsBAN

@realTanveerPathan700 @realTanveerPat1

You Need No Ball You Can Call King Virat Kohli @IrfanPathan Breaking NewsYou Need No Ball You Can Call King Virat Kohli @IrfanPathan Breaking News 🚨You Need No Ball You Can Call King Virat Kohli 👑⚡

Monster | LQ 🇵🇰🇵🇸 @cookiexcremee

#INDvsBAN “Ninja technique to score big? pressurise the umpire for no ball” - Virat Kohli “Ninja technique to score big? pressurise the umpire for no ball” - Virat Kohli #INDvsBAN

Noreen @i_norreennnn

Once a chetaer, always a cheater.



#INDvsBAN Umpires ki kia zaroorat hai? Kohli bhaii hain na No ball lainay kay leay when neededOnce a chetaer, always a cheater. Umpires ki kia zaroorat hai? Kohli bhaii hain na No ball lainay kay leay when needed 😎Once a chetaer, always a cheater.#INDvsBAN

Notably, even Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wasn't pleased with the no-ball decision. He was spotted engaging in a discussion with Virat Kohli regarding the call. However, it didn't turn into a heated argument as the two cricket stars returned to their respective positions following a brief chat.

Virat Kohli shines with the bat against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2022

Virat Kohli has showcased stellar form at the ongoing showpiece event. The right-handed batter struck a fine half-centrury against Bangladesh, his third of the tournament.

The seasoned campaigner remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls, helping the Men in Blue register an impressive total of 184/6 in the crucial tie after being asked to bat first at the Adelaide Oval.

During his knock, Kohli also surpassed Mahela Jayawardene to become the leading run-getter in T20 World Cup history. The Sri Lankan batting legend previously held the top spot with 1016 runs in 31 innings.

ICC @ICC



Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's



#INDvBAN MILESTONE ALERTVirat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup history, overtaking Mahela Jayawardena MILESTONE ALERT 🚨Virat Kohli becomes the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's #T20WorldCup history, overtaking Mahela Jayawardena 🌟#INDvBAN https://t.co/pycC3qrfiW

It took Kohli just 25 innings to dethrone Jayawardene. The star batter has mustered 1065 runs in the competition at a fantastic average of 88.75. The player has been dismissed on only one occasion in his four appearances in the ongoing edition.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes