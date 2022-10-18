T20 World Cup 2022: Chetan Sharma's fate as selection committee chairman depends on Team India's performance - Reports

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) could move on from Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national selection committee if Team India performs below expectations at the T20 World Cup 2022.

According to a report by PTI news, the entire senior panel on the selection committee could be replaced post the tournament in Australia.

The BCCI recently conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, October 18, wherein Roger Binny replaced Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president along the expected lines.

Following a revamp of the office bearers, a similar course of action could be taken with the selection committee panel following the T20 World Cup.

Claiming that there are several people in the hierarchy who are not satisfied with Sharma's work as chairman, a BCCI official said:

"A lot will depend on how India fares at T20 World Cup. There aren't too many people who are very happy with Chetan at the moment. But he will remain till BCCI selects the new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC)."

Team India will soon begin their T20 World Cup campaign, but only after they participate in their final warm-up contest against New Zealand on Wednesday, October 19.

Chetan Sharma was appointed as chairman of the selection committee in December 2020

The former Indian fast bowler was appointed as chairman of the selection committee by the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) almost two years ago. The rest of the panel includes Debasish Mohanty, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh.

Former pacer Abey Kuruvilla was initially elected to handle the selection responsibilities in the West Zone, but was later appointed as BCCI general manager once his five-year tenure ended.

The Sharma-led selection committee has received a lot of flak of late over its decisions regarding personnel preference. Their decision to drop Yuzvendra Chahal and proceed with inexperienced spinners like Varun Chakravarthy and Rahul Chahar was widely criticized, among other decisions, ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Men in Blue failed to reach the knockout stage of an ICC event for the first time since 2012 after finishing third in their Super 12 group last year.

