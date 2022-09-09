T20 World Cup 2022: Complete Australia schedule, match dates & timings in IST

Australia are on a quest to defend their T20 World Cup title following a monumental triumph in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year. Aaron Finch's side could become the first team to defend the trophy and have the opportunity to do so on home soil.

The Men in Yellow have been placed in Group 1 of the Super 12s round along with the likes of England, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. They will be joined by the winners of Group A and the runners-up of Group B from the preliminary qualification round, which begins on October 16.

ANI @ANI Fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 have been announced. India placed alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh & two qualifiers in Group 2 of Super 12 stage. India will square off against Pakistan in their first match of the tournament on October 23 at the MCG Fixtures of T20 World Cup 2022 have been announced. India placed alongside Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh & two qualifiers in Group 2 of Super 12 stage. India will square off against Pakistan in their first match of the tournament on October 23 at the MCG https://t.co/M4QMuMaDOq

The six teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format following which the top two teams qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia head into the World Cup on the back of a decent run of form. They have lost only two T20Is in 2022 and will play India, West Indies and England prior to the start of the tournament.

All of Australia's matches at the T20 World Cup will be contested at different venues. The Aussies are scheduled to begin their campaign with a clash against Trans-Tasman neighbors New Zealand in Sydney, which is also the first match of the Super 12s stage.

Their highly-anticipated contest against rivals England will be hosted by the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) midway through the tournament. The side will conclude the league stage with a clash against Afghanistan in Adelaide. Moreover, all of the team's matches are slated to be played under the lights.

Australia Schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 22 - Australia vs New Zealand; Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney - 12:30 PM IST

October 25 - Australia vs A1 (winners of Group A); Perth Stadium, Perth - 4:30 PM IST

October 28 - Australia vs England; Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne - 1:30 PM IST

October 31 - Australia vs B2 (runners-up of Group B); The Gabba, Brisbane - 1:30 PM IST

November 4 - Australia vs Afghanistan; Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 9:30 AM IST

Will Australia defend the T20 World Cup under Aaron Finch? Let us know what you think.

