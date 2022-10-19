T20 World Cup 2022: "Don’t think he will face any difficulties"- Sanjay Bangar on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian all-rounder Sanjay Bangar believes star batter Suryakumar Yadav will have a successful T20 World Cup with the bat.

There was a lot of talk about how the 32-year-old, who is ranked second in the ICC Men's T20I rankings among batters, would fare in Australian conditions.

Bangar feels Suryakumar has adjusted nicely to the pace and bounce on the pitches so far. The Mumbai-born cricketer scored a fine half-century off just 32 balls in the warm-up game against Australia and proved that he has the game to succeed Down Under.

here's what the cricketer-turned-commentator had to say about Suryakumar:

“Suryakumar is on his first tour in Australia and the key factor for any player touring Australia for the first time is to get used to the pace and bounce of the wicket.

"I don’t think he will face any difficulties in facing the spin bowlers or the pace bowlers. And this is a good sign because he has been pivotal to the Indian batting lineup, especially in the middle order. So, for Suryakumar to make runs, it’s important for him to carry this confidence well into the World Cup.”

India need someone who can hit the ball like he does: Sanjay Bangar on KL Rahul

Sanjay Bangar has also been impressed with the way opener KL Rahul has batted in warm-up games ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Rahul scored consecutive half-centuries against Western Australia as well as Australia and the former cricketer feels this is a huge positive for the Indian team.

On this, Bangar stated:

“The performances from Rahul have been brilliant recently. He has scored back-to-back fifties in this tour and the best part of it all is the fluency we have got to see from him. When he is hitting the ball, it is clearing the boundary easily.

"And the team needs someone who can hit the ball like he does because that’s the way the Indian Team has planned to maximize the first six overs.”

Both Suryakumar and Rahul will be key to India's chances against arch-rivals Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

