T20 World Cup 2022: “They will be one of the favorites” - Jacques Kallis rates Team India’s chances at the ICC event

South African legend Jacques Kallis has termed Team India as one of the favorites to win the T20 World Cup 2022, which will be played in Australia from October 16 to November 13. According to the former all-rounder, the Men in Blue have played some very good T20 cricket.

The 46-year-old is part of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC). In a stellar career, he represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs, and 25 T20Is, and is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders ever.

Asked about Team India’s chances at the upcoming T20 World Cup, Kallis told TOI:

“India has played some very good T20 cricket and they will be one of the favorites, no doubt, but there is a bit of luck in the World Cup. I think India does have a team to be the favourite.”

On how he would rate the current Indian team, the former Proteas cricketer added:

“They are a good sort. In the World Cup, you need luck to go your way and you need to play big moments. Certainly, they do have a chance to win it.”

The Men in Blue have not won an ICC event since the 2013 Champions Trophy in England. They failed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year.

“India should win the finals of the World Cup” - Mohammad Kaif

Former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif reckons that India have a very strong T20 outfit and should win the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to ANI, he commented:

“There are a lot of expectations as they have a good strong team and with key players returning to form, India should win the finals of the World Cup.”

The 41-year-old expressed surprise at India’s poor performance in the Asia Cup, adding that Rohit Sharma looked confused as captain. He stated:

“I was surprised that the team was not able to figure out a formidable playing eleven in the Asia Cup. I rate Rohit Sharma as a great captain. He has done well as a captain in the IPL but he looked in doubt regarding team selection during Asia Cup.

“Dinesh Karthik is playing in front of Rishabh Pant at the moment and after Bumrah returns, I think that this is the team that will play in the World Cup.”

India are currently facing Australia in a three-match T20I series at home. The second game of the series will be played in Nagpur on Friday, September 23.

