"Big players deliver in important tournaments”- Former Indian cricketer backs Virat Kohli to shine in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Singh Sodhi feels Virat Kohli will unleash himself again at the T20 World Cup in Australia. He thinks that Kohli belongs to the type of big players who deliver on the big stages.

The former all-rounder said that the former India captain always puts pressure on the bowlers when he is on the song.

Kohli has been in excellent form since the Asia Cup, where he was India’s leading run-scorer. Following that tournament, he also played a match-winning knock of 63 (48) in the T20I series decider against Australia in Hyderabad. He also slammed a 28-ball 49 against the Proteas in the Guwahati T20I.

Speaking to India News, Sodhi said:

“I fully believe that in the T20 World Cup, his form will unleash in a big way because big players deliver in important tournaments. It often happens with Kohli. So, I am sure we’re waiting for him to score big in the tournament.”

Sodhi felt Kohli’s contributions at No. 3 will be pivotal for the team.

“When Kohli is in form, bowlers don’t know where to bowl him. His performance at No. 3 will be crucial.”

The right-handed batter has already scored 485 runs in 14 T20Is this year, which includes a century and four fifties. The Men in Blue will rely highly on him to deliver throughout the tournament.

“Virat Kohli will spearhead the batting unit” – Reetinder Singh Sodhi

Sodhi also feels that India has a strong batting line-up for the T20 World Cup, which will prove handy in the tournament. He said that the in-form Virat Kohli will lead the batting unit in the showpiece T20 event.

“Batting is our strength. In bowling, we’ve little inexperience, but the batting department is quite experienced. Virat Kohli will spearhead the batting unit. His juggernaut is unstoppable this time. He has picked up excellent form.”

Indian batters shone in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia and South Africa. They scored 200+ against both the teams on home soil.

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/qVCTXNWKH3

They are expected to continue their purple patch in Australia as the Men in Blue chase only their second T20 World Cup trophy after a 15-year gap. The rise of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya has only added to India’s advantage.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will begin their T20 World Cup preparations with a couple of warm-up matches at the Gabba, against Australia (October 17) and New Zealand (October 19).

The side will start their Super 12 campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday (October 23).

