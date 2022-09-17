T20 World Cup 2022: "Going to be a concern for the opposition" - Mahela Jayawardene on Virat Kohli's return to form

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene reckons Virat Kohli's return to form ahead of the T20 World Cup next month is a promising sign for India and a concern for the opposition.

Kohli, who returned from a month-long break in the Asia Cup, finished the tournament as the second-highest run-getter. The 33-year-old also scored his first international hundred in over 1000 days. He hammered a 61-ball 122 against Afghanistan to ensure that India ended their campaign on a high after missing the final.

Speaking on ICC Review, Jayawardene said that Kohli's return to form is a confidence-booster for the team.

"In the Asia Cup, he batted well, showed what he is capable of, especially in that batting position," said Jayawardene.

He continued:

"Going forward for India, having that stability in that line-up and having confidence that a guy like Virat is going to be a factor, is going to be a concern for the opposition as well. We need all these brilliant players to be at their best form in a World Cup, and that’s what the World Cup deserves as well."

The former player added that Kohli struggled because of niggling injuries and not getting a consistent run in the team. He said:

"He was there and thereabouts pretty much. He just didn’t have that big score under his belt to get that confidence, especially in white ball cricket, which is always going to happen. There were a few injury concerns in the last 12 months. He had little niggles, and they rested him, and India kept on giving people rest, with the workload that they had. So not having that consistent run also makes it tough."

Kohli's role in the upcoming T20 World Cup will be crucial, given his experience in Australia, where he won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2014 and 2016 editions. The veteran will look to get ready for the mega event by continuing his good form in the T20 series against Australia and South Africa.

"It will be a massive loss" - Mahela Jayawardene on Ravindra Jadeja's absence in T20 World Cup squad

Ravindra Jadeja will not play the T20 World Cup due to injury.

Ravindra Jadeja will be conspicous by his absence in India's T20 World Cup squad because of injury, which curtailed his Asia Cup campaign.

Jayawardene said that India will miss the premier all-rounder, given the flexibility he gives to the batting order. The former player added that Jadeja would be a 'massive loss' for the team. Jayawardene said:

"They had fit him nicely in that No.5 role. He has been batting really well and him and Hardik being in that top six – two guys who can give that all-round options – gave India much more flexibility in that batting order. But not having Jadeja, the form that he was in, it will be a massive loss for them. It is a tough one for them, and probably a concern not having that left-hander."

Jadeja underwent knee surgery that forced him to return midway from the Asia Cup. He will miss the T20 World Cup, as he will need three to six months to fully recover.

