Graeme Swann has said that he is not worried about KL Rahul's form. The former England cricketer feels the opener will be happy playing South Africa in Perth.

India will face the Proteas in their third Group 2 Super 12 T20 World Cup 2022 game at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 30. The Men in Blue will likely persist with Rahul as an opener despite his failures with the bat in their first two matches against Pakistan and the Netherlands.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show Game Plan, Swann was asked about the concerns regarding Rahul's indifferent returns in the tournament thus far. He responded:

"He has only had a couple of knocks in the tournament, but obviously a couple of low scores. I don't worry about KL Rahul, he is such a class player and if he gets in and gets a couple away, he knows he can score well."

Swann reckons the Karnataka batter will enjoy facing the Proteas quicks on the bouncy track in Perth. The former England spinner reasoned:

"He is also a good player of the short ball as well. Opening batters will always tell you that they prefer pace and bounce, they don't want slow, low wickets. We will see if it's true for KL Rahul, I think he will be quite happy to be at Perth."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Indian batting coach confirms they will back KL Rahul and not looking at any replacements. Indian batting coach confirms they will back KL Rahul and not looking at any replacements.

Rahul scored half-centuries in the two T20Is he played in the recent home series against South Africa. He has drawn criticism for his timid approach at the T20 World Cup thus far and would want to silence his critics with a telling knock against the Proteas.

"He is the best to play it in the world" - Graeme Swann on chances of Rohit Sharma being targeted with short-pitched bowling

Rohit Sharma likes to attack short-pitched deliveries.

Swann was also asked about the likelihood of Rohit Sharma being targeted with short-pitched deliveries, considering he has fallen prey to them on a few occasions. He replied:

"That's the thing with the pull shot. it's a fairly risky shot because it is cross-batted. But he is the best to play it in the world, especially as an opening bat, because you don't get too many slow short deliveries with a hard white shiny ball, it skids off the surface."

Swann reckons the Proteas bowlers will help the Indian skipper's cause if they bowl too short. The cricketer-turned-commentator elaborated:

"Because he has got such a high backlift, it's not a big flourish, he just spins and whacks through the line. I don't think he will mind too much if South Africa bowl short at him. I think the best place to bowl on this pitch is just below waist high. If South Africa go too short, it will play into the hands of Rohit Sharma, but they have got that extra pace."

Aru★ @Aru_Ro45 The pull shot of Rohit Sharma.

Showing something aesthetically pleasing

Craving for more....

The pull shot of Rohit Sharma. Showing something aesthetically pleasing Craving for more.... https://t.co/ZXuT4MVfiK

Rohit scored a half-century in India's last match against the Netherlands but was not at his fluent best. He will hope to play a match-defining knock on Sunday, as a win against the Proteas will consolidate the Men in Blue's position at the top of the Group 2 points table and virtually assure them of a spot in the semi-finals.

