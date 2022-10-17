T20 World Cup 2022: "Hard work is paying off" - Mohammed Shami after match-winning last over against Australia

Mohammed Shami made a heroic return to India's T20I side, defending 11 runs off the last over in the warm-up game against Australia in Brisbane on Monday, October 17.

Shami, who has recently recovered from COVID-19, replaced the injured Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad. This was his first game in Indian colors in the shortest format since the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Amid growing concerns over India's death bowling, Shami brought a sense of relief, hitting the yorker length at will. He gave away only four runs and claimed three wickets in the only over he bowled in the game.

Reacting to return, the Bengal cricketer thanked everyone for their support. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:

"Thank you everyone for your love and support. The hard work is paying off. Just feels great to be back on the field, playing for #TeamIndia. Onwards and upwards. #mdshami11 #mdshami."

With 11 runs required off the last six balls, the right-arm seamer conceded four runs in the first two deliveries. He then got the better of Pat Cummins, with Virat Kohli taking a fine catch at the boundary before running out Ashton Agar.

The veteran pacer then nailed two yorkers to knock over Josh Inglis and Kane Richardson to seal the game in India's favor.

Mohammed Shami stars as India beat Australia by six runs in first warm-up game

The hosts asked the Men in Blue to bat first after winning the toss. KL Rahul (57) got India off to a flying start, adding 78 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma for the first wicket.

Australia managed to come back with a couple of wickets but Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 33 balls) continued his brilliant form to help the visitors post a decent total.

In response, Aaron Finch kept Australia in the hunt with a fine half-century (76 off 54) but lacked support at the other end after Mitchell Marsh's (35 off 18) dismissal. Harshal Patel bowled exceedingly well in the 19th over before Shami took India home.

India will lock horns with New Zealand in their final warm-up game on Wednesday, October 19, before starting their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

