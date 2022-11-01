T20 World Cup 2022: "He wasn't able to convince the team management as an opener" - Mohammad Kaif on Rishabh Pant

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Team India might not play Rishabh Pant unless they are forced to make a change to their XI at the T20 World Cup. Kaif highlighted the number of chances that the young southpaw has received and how he hasn't been able to make them count.

Vice-captain KL Rahul has struggled in the tournament so far, recording scores of just four, nine and nine in the team's first three matches. This has led many to question whether Pant should replace Rahul at the top of the order.

Such a move would give Team India a left-handed option up the order while also helping them take more advantage of the powerplay due to his explosiveness.

However, speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Mohammad Kaif explained why Pant may not be seen as a makeshift opener. He said:

"Rishabh Pant has got enough chances and he was supported a lot by Rohit Sharma. He batted at No. 4, No. 5 as well as opened sometimes. However, he wasn't able to convince the team management as an opener."

Kaif added that warming the benches at such a massive tournament could still give Pant some valuable lessons:

"But it is still a learning experience for him, being with the team on such a big stage in the World Cup. This phase will only make him better."

Kaif also spoke about India's designated finisher Dinesh Karthik. He believes Karthik's knock of six from 15 balls against South Africa has raised a lot of questions about his role in the team and added:

"Dinesh Karthik will definitely play because he is our finisher. But my issue with him is that he is not able to play an innings like David Miller or Hardik Pandya when he gets 8-10 overs to bat.

"When he gets too many balls to play, he gets out, and when he faced very few balls, he wins you games. So my question is, is he a player of just 5-6 balls?"

"Both he and the team will be disappointed" - Mohammad Kaif on KL Rahul's form

Mohammad Kaif also provided his opinion on what KL Rahul should do to get back to his best. The former cricketer felt that Rahul was a little late with his shots and wasn't trying to dictate terms to the opposition by taking them on and disturbing their rhythm.

On this, he stated:

"I feel he (Rahul) is playing the ball too late, whereas in T20 cricket, you want to attack the bowler and try and play your shots. Batters play late when they are in two minds and not sure about how the ball is coming onto the bat."

The former cricketer added:

"He wasn't in a good position and that led to his wicket. Both he and the team will be disappointed."

Rahul will look to score big when India take on Bangladesh in their fourth Super 12s match at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

