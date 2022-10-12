T20 World Cup 2022: "He is certainly not considering Shoaib Malik" - Salman Butt on Pakistan chief selector's comments

Former cricketer Salman Butt believes Pakistan chief selector Muhammad Wasim isn't considering Shoaib Malik to solve their middle-order woes despite the veteran batter's impressive performance of late.

Butt underlined that experience is needed in big tournaments like the T20 World Cup and Pakistan are certainly missing a trick by not including Malik in the squad. The hosts failed to win the seven-match T20I series against England earlier this month and their middle order's inexperience was exposed.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, here's what the former Pakistan captain had to say about Wasim's comments:

"Pakistan's chief selector has claimed that there are no backups (for middle order) and whoever is there, they will need time to be groomed. So he is certainly not considering Shoaib Malik. He is still fit, is a brilliant fielder and has done well in whatever tournaments he has played over the past year."

Salman Butt questions Pakistan chief selector for not keeping backups ready

Salman Butt held Wasim responsible for Pakistan not being able to strengthen their middle order with backups. He feels the board didn't conduct enough U19 tours or A games that could have helped groom some youngsters.

On this, Salman Butt stated:

"You say there are no backups but what exactly did you do to make them ready? No A tours, no U19 tours, absolutely nothing. How can you hope for a lottery when you didn't even buy the lottery ticket? If you haven't made them ready and haven't created an environment, then how will they be ready?"

