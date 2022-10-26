T20 World Cup 2022: "Hope he doesn't repeat it against us" - Netherlands captain Scott Edwards aiming to keep Virat Kohli quiet

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards has kept his fingers crossed for Virat Kohli not to repeat his Pakistan heroics against them at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. Edwards underlined that they would play freely as they are under no pressure.

Kohli brought his A-game against Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He remained unbeaten with 82 off 53 deliveries as the Men in Blue chased down 160 out of nowhere to emerge victorious.

Edwards, the keeper-batter, stated, as quoted by India Today, on the eve of the game:

"What Virat Kohli did the other day was surreal. Hope he doesn't repeat it against us. Not many people expect us to win, so not too much pressure on us. Our brand of cricket means perform to the best of our ability. Just bring our A-game. If it's enough it's enough. If it's not. You always dream of playing World Cup and against arguably one of best teams in the world is surreal."

The Netherlands, who lost their first game to Bangladesh by nine runs, reached the Super 12 stage by beating UAE and Namibia. The Dutch fought valiantly against Bangladesh while chasing 145, with Colin Ackermann's 48-ball 62 going in vain.

Virat Kohli storms in the top ten T20I rankings for batters

Virat Kohli smashed six fours and four sixes against Pakistan. (Credits: Twitter)

The innings of 82 against Pakistan has also catapulted the former Indian skipper to the top ten rankings for batters in T20 internationals, surging five spots to nine. The 33-year-old's form in the last two and a half years has fluctuated strongly; hence, he recently dropped out of the top ten in the Test rankings as well.

ICC @ICC



The Indian star's sensational innings against Pakistan sees him surge up in the latest



Details



bit.ly/3U0bOSr Virat Kohli on the riseThe Indian star's sensational innings against Pakistan sees him surge up in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player RankingsDetails Virat Kohli on the rise 👊The Indian star's sensational innings against Pakistan sees him surge up in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings 📈Details ⬇bit.ly/3U0bOSr

The Delhi-born batter will be integral to India's chances in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He also earned the player of the tournament award in the last two out of three World Cups and was also the highest run-getter in those editions.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 652 votes