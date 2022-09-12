"How can you say Shami wasn't in the scheme of things?" - K Srikkanth wanted Mohammed Shami in India's main squad for T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer and chairman of selectors K Srikkanth was baffled to see fast bowler Mohammed Shami's name missing from India's squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Shami hasn't played in a T20I since last year's T20 World Cup, but their debacle in the Asia Cup sparked a debate about the return of the veteran pacer. The Men in Blue, however, have gone in with Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah as their four pace options.

Speaking to Star Sports after the announcement of India's T20 World Cup squad, Srikkanth explained how handy Shami could have been in Australian conditions. He said:

"You simply had to have Mohammed Shami in the main squad. He has a high-arm action that would have been perfect for the pace and bounce in Australian conditions."

The former opener went on to question Harshal Patel's selection:

"Why do you need Harshal when you have other options like Bumrah, Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar? How can you say Shami wasn't in the scheme of things? Who will pick wickets in the powerplay?"

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who was also present in the discussion, had a different opinion. He felt that both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shami offer the same skillset when it comes to being lethal with the new ball. Pathan opined that India needed to pick only one of the two and said:

"I feel they had to pick just one between Bhuvneshwar and Shami. Shami is predominantly used with the new ball and Bhuvneshwar cannot be used later in the innings as his pace drops. So even he can swing the new ball and India went with him over Shami."

Irfan Pathan explains Team India's decision to go with an extra spinner

With Ravindra Jadeja out injured, Axar Patel will be fulfilling the all-rounder's role for India at the T20 World Cup Down Under. They have also backed the experience of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

During the discussion on Star Sports, Irfan Pathan was asked whether there was a need to add an extra spinner in Ashwin instead of another pacer. The former all-rounder justified the third spinner's exclusion and explained how conditions could bring the slower bowlers into play. He stated:

"I think picking that extra spinner was the right decision because you look at the venue that you're playing at. Melbourne and Sydney will have that spongy bounce which will bring spinners like Axar into play."

Pathan added:

"Adelaide has big boundaries square of the wicket and the pitch is quite flat. So if more games happen on that surface then you will see the spinners' role increase."

Prior to the T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma and Co. will compete in home series against Australia and South Africa. Playing against those two teams will likely give them an idea about the balance of their squad for the showpiece event.

Would you have picked Ravi Bishnoi ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin in the T20 World Cup squad? Let us know in the comments.

