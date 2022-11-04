T20 World Cup 2022: "I would have definitely backed Chahal"- Harbhajan Singh feels India need to bring in Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Ashwin

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes Team India are missing a trick by not playing leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal at the T20 World Cup so far. The Men in Blue seemed to have backed Ravichandran Ashwin over Chahal due to a number of factors like the batting depth and Ashwin's defensive bowling.

However, Harbhajan feels India haven't picked up enough wickets in the middle overs and Ashwin hasn't been completely economical either. He believes that although Chahal may go for runs, he can also pick up cluster of wickets and turn the game around.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, here's what Harbhajan had to say about the leg-spinner's chances:

"Ashwin hasn't picked up many wickets and it isn't that he has always been economical either. He did leak runs against South Africa and also a few against Pakistan. You need wickets in the middle overs and Chahal has proved many times that he can win you games with the ball by providing crucial breakthroughs. If I was a part of that team management then I would have definitely backed Chahal."

India have to treat Zimbabwe game like knockout: Harbhajan Singh

Pakistan's win over South Africa meant that the Men in Blue might have to beat Zimbabwe to ensure qualification for the semifinals. They will definitely start as favorites, but Harbhajan Singh is hopeful that they won't take Zimbabwe lightly and will treat the game like a quarterfinal.

On this, Harbhajan stated:

"India should treat the game against Zimbabwe as a knockout, like a virtual quarterfinal. They should win, but if they make a mistake then Zimbabwe can take advantage of it so they need to play their best cricket and be on top of their game."

Can the Men in Blue beat Zimbabwe and finish on top of their group? Let us know in the comments.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes