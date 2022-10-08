T20 World Cup 2022: "I know the conditions and the grounds"- Yuzvendra Chahal confident of doing well in Australia

Although the 2022 T20 World Cup will be the first for Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leg-spinner believes he has enough experience in bowling in these conditions. Chahal has played quite a few games down under and is excited to do well for the Men in Blue in the showpiece event.

Yuzvendra Chahal hasn't been in great form of late, but he will take heart from the fact that he won a T20I for India against Australia in Canberra in 2020, picking up figures of 3/25.

Speaking on BCCI's special segment 'Chahal TV', here's what the leg-spinner had to say about his excitement about playing in his first T20 World Cup:

"It is exciting because a World Cup is a World Cup after all. I have been here before and have done well so I know the conditions and the grounds. Once our training starts, we will start planning the kind of deliveries that will work here accordingly."

Yuzvendra Chahal on Australia's bouncy pitches

Chahal may not extract as much turn from Australian pitches as he would get from those in India. However, the 32-year-old explained how the bounce on Australian wickets can help spinners like him attack and stay in the game.

On this, he stated:

"When there's bounce in the wicket, you need not bowl fast as you can focus on bowling the top-spinner. The batters might not always connect cross-batted shots here so as bowlers we are always in the game."

Chahal was excluded from India's T20 World Cup 2021 squad. Will he make a difference this time Down Under? Let us know in the comments.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

