T20 World Cup 2022: "I had observed Rohit Sharma struggle against inswingers"- Shaheen Afridi recalls a spell for the ages ahead of opening clash against India

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi gave a glimpse of his prowess in the T20 World Cup warm-up game against Afghanistan, marking a return to competitive cricket in style. Afridi’s return to the Pakistan squad will surely bolster their chances in the marquee event.

Afridi, who produced one of the finest spells in T20 history against India in last year’s event, will be looking to replicate that performance in the upcoming match against the arch-rivals on October 23 (Sunday) in Melbourne.

In an interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Afridi refreshed his memories, recollecting some moments from that historic spell against India.

Shaheen Afridi is working through an ambition

Afridi wanted to make a worldwide name for himself and was aware that a memorable outing in a high-profile game against India would certainly go a long way in making him a household name.

Prior to the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan had not beaten India in any World Cup games (T20I and ODI) and Afridi wanted to play an important part in scripting history for his nation.

The left-arm pacer said:

“A time comes in your career when you want to make a name for yourself and this opportunity comes when you are playing against bigger teams. I always wanted to play against India. This was also the first T20 game I was playing against India."

He added:

I wanted to perform in a way that people will remember for ages. We also hadn’t won against India in any World Cup matches."

On the back of a sensational spell of fast bowling by Shaheen, Pakistan went onto register their maiden victory against their arch-rivals in a World Cup game, beating them by a whopping 10 wickets.

In his opening spell, Afridi looked at his lethal best, dismissing Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with unplayable deliveries, before returning in his second spell to bag the wicket of Virat Kohli.

A spell for the ages against India in T20WC 2021

While he priced out Rohit with a booming full-length inswinger in the very first over, he outfoxed Rahul with a length delivery that jagged back sharply and rattled the stumps.

Afridi had noticed a chink in Rohit’s armor and went on to implement his idea during the match.

He continued:

“I had observed Rohit Sharma struggle against inswingers and at that yorker-length delivery. In 2021, I had got many wickets with that inswinging delivery from that length and I thought why not use it against him? I got the reward straight away."

Afridi credited the wicket of KL Rahul to Shoaib Malik as it was the former Pakistan captain who suggested Shaheen bowl a length delivery instead of a yorker-length delivery.

The conditions in the UAE were not conducive to fast bowlers, but Afridi made use of whatever was on offer.

Afridi said:

“For the KL Rahul dismissal, In happened to be standing with Shoaib Malik bhai. He asked me whether the ball was swinging and I said, not that much. He asked me to not try a yorker and go for a length ball which might nip back and trouble him. I said I will try it and a after getting the wicket I went and thanked him. I owe that wicket to him."

Afridi had been out of cricketing action for a few months after sustaining a right ligament injury during a Test match against Sri Lanka in July.

He traveled with the Pakistan team during the Asia Cup in the UAE and underwent rehabilitation with the team. However, the PCB later made the decision to send Shaheen to London for his rehabilitation.

