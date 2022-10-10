T20 World Cup 2022: "I think there could be a final match between West Indies and Australia" - Chris Gayle

Veteran West Indies opener Chris Gayle has made a bold prediction regarding the final of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. The two-time World Cup winner feels Australia and West Indies will lock horns in the summit clash at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

While hosts and defending champions Australia are among the favorites to lift the trophy, it is likely to be a big ask for the Windies, given they are a side in transition.

West Indies will have to first cross the first-round hurdle to progress to the tournament's main draw.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, Gayle predicted a final between Australia and West Indies, saying:

"I think there could be a final match between West Indies and Australia."

Australia and West Indies recently squared off in a two-game T20I series, with the former emerging victorious by a 2-0 margin. While Nicholas Pooran & Co. came close to a winning the first T20I on the Gold Coast, the hosts prevailed convincingly at the Gabba.

"It will be very difficult for the West Indies team as the captain of the team is new" - Chris Gayle

West Indies cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The Jamaican, who has played in all six T20 World Cups, thinks that the absence of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, and Andre Russell will impact the Windies team. However, Gayle backs the new bunch of players to thrive Down Under. He added:

"It will be very difficult for the West Indies team as the captain of the team is new and there is no Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Bravo in the team. Yes, it is definitely that the players who are included in the West Indies team are talented and can prove to be dangerous for any team. As everyone knows it is just a matter of adapting your strategy in the right way on match day. I hope the team plays well."

Should the West Indies lift the trophy, it will be their third triumph in the format. Under Darren Sammy, the Windies defeated Sri Lanka and England in 2012 and 2016, respectively, to win the title.

