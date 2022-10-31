T20 World Cup 2022: "If this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line" - Anushka Sharma furious after Virat Kohli's hotel room video is leaked online

Anushka Sharma lost her cool after a video of her husband and Team India batter Virat Kohli's hotel room was leaked online by a fan in Perth during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Someone recently shot a video of Kohli's hotel room and released it on social media. The cricket star, through his latest Instagram post, slammed the fan for the intrusion of privacy.

Anushka, too, reacted strongly to the incident, venting her anger on her Instagram story on Monday, October 31. She noted how several fans have resorted to similar things in the past. The 34-year-old stated that leaking a video of someone's hotel room is the worst thing anybody can do.

She also criticized the people who have suggested that this is the price one has to pay for being a celebrity. Anushka further added that exercising self-control is very essential.

Anushka Sharma wrote on Instagram:

"Have experienced few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and things 'celebrity ho! Toh deal karna padega' should know that you are also part of the problem."

"Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line? "

Kohli, in his Instagram post, had urged people not to breach anyone's privacy in this manner. He also expressed displeasure over fans treating him as a commodity of entertainment. He posted:

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all??"

"I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment.”

A number of fans have come out in Kohli's support following the incident, with many labeling the actions as unacceptable. In the aftermath of the incident, the hotel shared an apology while also confirming that the staff member who shot the particular video has been suspended.

Virat Kohli has showcased tremendous form at T20 World Cup 2022

Kohli has emerged as the top performer with the bat for the Men in Blue in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, mustering 156 runs, including two glorious half-centuries, in three appearances.

The seasoned campaigner guided India to a famous four-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan with his splendid unbeaten knock of 82 in a last-ball thriller. He backed it up with yet another impactful performance, remaining unbeaten on 62 in the ensuing fixture against the Netherlands.

Kohli was dismissed for the first time in the tournament during India's clash against South Africa. The former captain managed to score 12 runs in 11 balls before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi.

With four points in their tally, the Indian side currently occupy second place in the Group 2 points table. Their next match in the competition is against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

