T20 World Cup 2022: "If you don't take five fast bowlers to Australia, where will you take then?"- Reetinder Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi feels India have to take five specialist fast-bowling options to the T20 World Cup Down Under, apart from Hardik Pandya, who can play as the sixth option.

The Men in Blue named just three frontline pacers for the Asia Cup and with Avesh Khan falling ill, they had no options up their sleeve from the main squad. With conditions in Australia providing pace and bounce to the bowlers, Sodhi feels it should be a simple decision to pick at least two extra pacers.

Speaking to India News Sports, here's what Reetinder Sodhi had to say about India's pace attack:

"If you don't take five fast bowlers to Australia, where will you take then? So it is a great thought process (on reports of team management wanting five pacers including Shami). Shami's presence gives you that guidance and experience that's needed in a big tournament. So it is good to see that we're learning from the Asia Cup debacle."

Jasprit Bumrah's presence will fill a huge vaccuum for Team India: Reetinder Sodhi

Sodhi also expressed his delight at reports that Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are fit for the T20 World Cup. The two pacers were not part of the Asia Cup campaign owing to injuries. He stated:

"That's great news (on reports of Bumrah being fit for the T20 World Cup) because India dearly missed him in the Asia Cup. His presence will fill a huge vacuum with his two overs upfront and two overs at the death, where we were horrible in the Asia Cup.

"So with Bhuvneshwar struggling, the comeback of Bumrah, Harshal and Shami will give the perfect experience that this team needs."

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Arshdeep Singh in 20th over in this Asia Cup 2022:-



•Defend 7 of 6 vs PAK - 1,4,0,W,2

•Defend 7 of 6 vs SL - 1,1,2,1,2B



He has given just 12 runs in 10 balls in 20th overs - What a bowler, The Star. Arshdeep Singh in 20th over in this Asia Cup 2022:- •Defend 7 of 6 vs PAK - 1,4,0,W,2•Defend 7 of 6 vs SL - 1,1,2,1,2BHe has given just 12 runs in 10 balls in 20th overs - What a bowler, The Star. https://t.co/lkOH4Ghg5u

Reetinder Sodhi believes left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh will definitely be a part of Team India's T20 World Cup squad. With batting depth being an issue, Sodhi was asked whether the likes of Deepak Chahar would pip Arshdeep to the post.

However, the former cricketer explained why the young pacer's selection should be a no-brainer. He added:

"I feel Arshdeep has almost sealed his place in the squad. He was good in patches with the new ball. But the way he bowled the final over in the two games where the opposition needed just seven runs, he proved that he had the ability to nail the yorkers under pressure. He also has the left-arm angle."

Who will be your fast bowlers for India's T20 World Cup squad? Let us know in the comments.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit