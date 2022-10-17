T20 World Cup 2022: "If you are thinking of bringing him back in as a last-minute change, then you are heading in the wrong direction" - Aakash Chopra on Team India's experimentation surrounding Rishabh Pant 

Former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra feels that Rishabh Pant should not be brought back into the playing XI as a last-minute gamble. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has struggled for runs in T20Is lately and has only made sporadic appearances over the last few months.

Pant has looked sluggish in the middle order and was given a run of matches at the top of the order as well. However, the move did not pay off quite as well, with the southpaw struggling against England and the West Indies.

The management revived the attempt by promoting Pant up the order in the practice matches against Western Australia, but once again, the ploy failed.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo Pant falls for 9 against Western Australia 🏏 Pant falls for 9 against Western Australia 🏏 https://t.co/CSDOWncklQ

Opining that India should just stick with the six batters that have been tried and proven in the build-up to the T20 World Cup 2022, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

What are they doing? Rishabh Pant has been tested at the top order, in the middle order, but you don't know whether you want to play him or not."

Chopra continued:

If you are thinking of bringing him back in as a last-minute change, then you are heading in the wrong direction. So, India should just stick with these six batters that they have tried out recently."

Team India have functioned rather well, with Hardik Pandya functioning in a more evolved role and Dinesh Karthik handling the business at the back end of the innings. The occupied positions in the middle order make it harder for Pant to stake his claim in the side.

"As far as Ashwin is concerned, I only see him playing in one match" - Aakash Chopra

The injury to Ravindra Jadeja during the Asia Cup 2022 meant that India had to slightly alter their plans when it came to their spin department. Axar Patel was slotted straightaway as a like-to-like replacement while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed a place in the squad over Ravi Bishnoi.

The senior off-spinner has played a handful of matches heading into the T20 World Cup 2022. He has been especially considered for selection against teams who host a slew of left-handed batters.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra What a spell by Ravi Ashwin - 3/32 in 4 overs. Picked all the 3 wickets in the final over, great stuff by Ashwin! What a spell by Ravi Ashwin - 3/32 in 4 overs. Picked all the 3 wickets in the final over, great stuff by Ashwin!

Claiming that he does not see Ashwin being part of the playing XI, Chopra said:

"Axar Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal will be my two spinners. As far as Ashwin is concerned, I only see him playing in one match."

Chopra added:

"There will be a thought process that Ashwin could feature against Pakistan because of his experience and to bowl against Fakhar Zaman, but I would still stick with Axar and Chahal."

India will face Australia in their first official warm-up match on Monday, October 17, at the Gabba in Brisbane. The Men in Blue have been asked to bat first by Aussie skipper Aaron Finch, who won the toss.

What is Rishabh Pant's ideal batting position in T20 cricket? Let us know what you think.

