T20 World Cup 2022: "In a knockout game, you need high strike rates"- Brad Hogg on Deepak Hooda possibly replacing KL Rahul in India's XI

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes Team India can replace KL Rahul with Deepak Hooda and push Virat Kohli up to open the batting with captain Rohit Sharma.

Rahul's form and strike rate have been a growing concern for the Men in Blue of late, and questions are being raised on whether the vice-captain is in sync with India's commitment to playing ultra-attacking cricket.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Brad Hogg was asked by a fan whether Deepak Hooda could replace Rahul in the playing XI. On this, he opined:

"I actually like the idea. You can have Rohit and Virat opening and they can bat deep and then have extra firepower in the batting line-up. I hate to say this because I love KL Rahul's batting, but in a knockout game, you need high strike rates.

"The game has evolved a lot. The team looks better balanced with Virat and Rohit opening, or at least having someone explosive to open alongside Rohit, with Virat coming in at No.3."

With the South African pace battery likely to test the Indian top-order in Perth on Sunday, Hogg feels it makes even more sense to let Kohli and Rohit open. On this, he added:

"I want Virat and Rohit to open in Perth because you need batters with good technique to counter the seam movement.

"India have the right batting line-up to counter South Africa, but if they score less in powerplay and then go after the spinners, there is where the game will be won and lost."

South Africa will have an edge over India in Perth: Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg also previewed the India vs South Africa encounter set to take place in Perth on Sunday. He feels that with speedsters like Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in their ranks, the Proteas may have a psychological advantage over the Men in Blue.

However, Brad Hogg also wants them to solve their issue at the top, with captain Temba Bavuma having a negative impact in the powerplay. He stated:

"South Africa vs India is going to be a huge game here (in Perth) on Sunday. From the pace and bounce in the pitch, I feel South Africa will have an edge.

"The only problem with them is Bavuma. He is too slow and they need someone there who takes on the Indian bowlers in the powerplay."

