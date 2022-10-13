T20 World Cup 2022: [In Pictures] Mohammed Shami departs for Australia

Senior Indian pacer Mohammed Shami shared photos of his departure to Australia on Wednesday, October 12, ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup. He, along with fellow fast bowler Mohammed Siraj and all-rounder Shardul Thakur, will join the Indian team in Perth.

Shami hasn't played a T20I since the last T20 World Cup in the UAE in December 2021. He tested positive for COVID-19 in September this year and a long recovery time kept him out of the home series against Australia and South Africa.

Sharing four photos from the flight, which he boarded from Bengaluru airport, the pacer wrote:

"Time to 🛫🛫🛫 now for T20 Worldcup"

Former Indian cricketers Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, and Munaf Patel wished him luck in the comments.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to name a replacement for the injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami is seen as the front-runner due to his experience. However, Siraj's recent form - five wickets at an economy rate of 4.52 in the three ODIs against the Proteas - might make the team management's choice a bit tricky.

The main 14-member squad left for Australia last Thursday, October 6. They practiced for a week and played a tour match against Western Australia, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Harshal Patel forming the pace trio. Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 52 (35) and Arshdeep picked up three wickets to help the visitors win the contest by 13 runs.

Mohammed Shami's stats in T20Is

Although the current pace attack has proven itself in the IPL, it lacks variety. The addition of Shami or Siraj to the team will be key, especially for the pacy and bounce-friendly conditions Down Under.

Despite making his T20I debut in the 2014 T20 World Cup, the Bengal pacer has played just 17 matches for India in the format. He has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 31.56 and a strike rate of 19.83 while his economy rate is a bit high at 9.55.

He has played only one T20I in Australia, bowling a spell of 0/46 in 2021.

