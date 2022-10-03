T20 World Cup 2022: "India have to assume that Jasprit Bumrah won't be available" - RP Singh

Former Indian cricketer RP Singh believes Team India need to look at the third T20I against South Africa as an opportunity to test their bench strength.

The team management is still awaiting a decision on whether Jasprit Bumrah will be fit in time for the T20 World Cup. Bumrah has reportedly suffered a back injury that could see him spend an extended period on the sidelines.

RP Singh feels the Men in Blue need to assume the worst and give game time to the player the management believes can take the pacer's spot in the XI. He named Mohammed Siraj, who has been named as Bumrah's replacement in the squad for the South Africa series, as an option they could try out.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the second T20I, here's what Singh had to say about the changes that the hosts can make for the dead rubber against the Proteas in Indore:

"India have to assume that Jasprit Bumrah won't be available for the T20 World Cup and plan accordingly. If he is fit in time, then we'll and good as it will be like a bonus."

He added:

"But they need to identify who their three main pacers are, along with a backup. If that backup is Siraj, then surely he should play the next game."

Ashish Nehra also opined on India's possible changes

Former pacer Ashish Nehra was also present in the discussion and agreed with what RP Singh had to say. If Bumrah is ruled out of the T20 World Cup, either Deepak Chahar or Mohammed Shami could make it into India's final 15-man squad for the marquee event.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Happy for Siraj, he was in the scheme of things in the T20 format after the World Cup but unfortunately got injured and then never returned into the setup, had an average IPL 2022, still the way he did well in IPL 2020, 2021 was so promising, hopefully a new start in his career. Happy for Siraj, he was in the scheme of things in the T20 format after the World Cup but unfortunately got injured and then never returned into the setup, had an average IPL 2022, still the way he did well in IPL 2020, 2021 was so promising, hopefully a new start in his career.

That would leave a void in the reserves and Nehra feels the likes of Siraj and Umesh Yadav need to be tested to see if they can deliver in Bumrah's absence. On this, he stated:

"I would say that you play both Umesh and Siraj as you need to keep your replacements ready in a pecking order. Shami or Deepak Chahar might replace Bumrah."

Nehra added:

"But then who will be their replacement if they are injured? India need to think accordingly and play at least one of Umesh and Siraj to keep them ready."

The Men in Blue will play their final T20I before the T20 World Cup on Tuesday (October 4) against South Africa in Indore. They currently hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far